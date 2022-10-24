Read full article on original website
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
A man shouted 'burn in hell' and profanity in court as the Wisconsin parade attacker was convicted on all 76 charges
The defendant had interrupted the trial with numerous outbursts while facing homicide charges over the 2021 Christmas parade attack.
wearegreenbay.com
Meat crime ring in Wisconsin? Theft of frozen beef uncovers Multimillion-dollar theft ring
(WFRV) – An investigation revealed that a total of $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six Midwest states as a ‘highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise’ targeted meat packaging plants. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers...
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
wtmj.com
Children’s Wisconsin’s Dr. Michael Meyer: RSV cases rising, children under 2 “most vulnerable”
MILWUAKEE – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children is running rampant across the nation, including Wisconsin. RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. Medical Director of Pediatric ICU at Children’s Wisconsin Dr. Michael Meyer joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss who’s most vulnerable for...
Wisconsin fines ‘Center for COVID Control’ for misleading ads on COVID tests
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to run surveillance from the skies in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is back in the sky, watching for speeding or reckless drivers. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will watch for speeding drivers on I-41 within Winnebago County. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Captured: Wisconsin's Most Wanted Corvon Jones
Corvon Jones was captured Tuesday morning, Oct. 25. U.S. Marshals credited that arrest to information that came through their tipline after FOX6's profile of Jones in June.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
Advance Titan
22-year-old runs for WI governor
A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
CBS 58
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The state appeals court on Thursday decided against hearing an...
CBS 58
Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
WLUC
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
wpr.org
RSV cases spreading rapidly in Wisconsin children
While doctors and public health officials are warnings of the next wave of COVID-19, another virus is spreading rapidly in children in the United States. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for some infants and young children. The virus is causing a spike in hospitalizations among the country's youngest patients.
