ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
WAUSAU, WI
Advance Titan

22-year-old runs for WI governor

A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The state appeals court on Thursday decided against hearing an...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
wpr.org

RSV cases spreading rapidly in Wisconsin children

While doctors and public health officials are warnings of the next wave of COVID-19, another virus is spreading rapidly in children in the United States. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for some infants and young children. The virus is causing a spike in hospitalizations among the country's youngest patients.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy