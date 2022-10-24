Read full article on original website
Picks and predictions: Arkansas at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Arkansas, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How can Auburn beat Arkansas?. JUSTIN LEE: At home, after a bye week, against a program like Arkansas,...
Auburn receiver Landen King to enter transfer portal
Auburn football has now had two players step away from its program in the past three weeks, as tight end-turned-wide receiver Landen King announced Tuesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. "First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid...
Half of Harsin’s first signing class gone as Diamond leaves team
Half of Bryan Harsin's first recruiting class at Auburn is now gone. The Auburn head coach confirmed that cornerback AD Diamond has left the program Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. Diamond's name was removed from Auburn's roster this week. A three-star defensive back from Eight Mile, Diamond become the...
Auburn’s QB play ‘still not where we need to be’
Just over the season’s halfway mark, one of Auburn’s weakest links has been its play under center — something Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin concurred Monday. “I think improving, (quarterback play is) still not where we need to be,” Harsin said. “The expectations in that room are really, really high. I think those guys are working at it. I think they’re taking the coaching as far as what they need to do to get better.
‘He’s still there with us’: Jeff Klein’s sons serve as honorary captains at Loachapoka game
The Klein family name was back on the football field last Friday. The sons of Jeff Klein served as honorary captains for the Loachapoka High School football team before its win over Billingsley last week. Klein, a former Auburn University quarterback and coach at Loachapoka, passed away suddenly in April.
Central-Phenix City moves up to No. 2 in state rankings; AHS still No. 4
Central-Phenix City has moved up to No. 2 in the state rankings in Class 7A, after Hoover’s 9-0 win over Thompson last Friday night. Teams across the state enter the final week of the regular season this Friday before the playoffs begin. Central is ranked second while Auburn High...
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 7 min ago.
Tuskegee man arrested after police said they recovered two stolen firearms
On Saturday, Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man after police said they recovered two stolen firearms. Marcus Savon Wilson, 41, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of receiving stolen property second degree. Police said the APD received a call from a victim who reported that a...
