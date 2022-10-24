Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Who is Dr. Sam Hunkler? Meet the Independent candidate for Maine governor
PORTLAND (WGME) – On Monday, the two major party candidates for governor in Maine, Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage, participated in a one-hour debate. The third candidate on the ballot, Dr. Sam Hunkler, didn't qualify under the debate criteria because he's polling under 5 percent. CBS...
WPFO
Emergency Rental Assistance coming to an end in Maine
A program that helped tens of thousands of Maine households stay afloat during the pandemic will likely run out of money by the end of November. Emergency Rental Assistance paid for rent, utilities, and for the homeless to stay in hotels. MaineHousing officials say the temporary program is in the...
WPFO
Harvest on the Harbor
An event highlighting Maine’s hospitality industry is officially underway. Harvest on the Harbor offers everything from spirit tastings, an oyster fest, and the 2022 Maine Lobster Chef of the Year competition. CBS13 caught up with one chef competing, Mimi Weissenborn, of Sur Lie and Gather. She joined us in...
WPFO
Life expectancy of Maine's beloved 207 area code extended
The life expectancy of Maine’s beloved 207 area code has been extended through part of 2027. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says ongoing efforts to preserve Maine’s 207 area code have resulted in an extension of about 15 months from the previous exhaustion date prediction of the fourth quarter of 2025.
WPFO
Maine treasurer searching for owners of war-era bond
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine treasurer is asking for help finding the owners defense/war-era bonds. According to the Maine Treasurer Henry Beck, his office is currently holding the defense/war-era bonds as part of its unclaimed property safekeeping program. The bonds were received by the office from abandoned safe deposit boxes...
WPFO
Maine immigrant community leader shot during trip in Ethiopia
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine immigrant community leader was shot on a trip to Ethiopia Tuesday, according to our media partners at the Sun Journal. The Sun Journal says a law enforcement officer shot and injured Fowsia Musse at an airport in Ethiopia. One other person was killed, and three...
WPFO
Firewood banks help Mainers heat their homes
There is a new way to pay for heating your home you may not have heard of before. One way to get relief is to apply at a wood bank. It's like a food bank where donations are taken in and distributed to those in need. There is new federal...
WPFO
Maine childcare providers to get $5.5 million to expand childcare availability
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will reportedly award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine childcare providers to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality childcare for working families in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills says these new grants build on her work to...
WPFO
'She changed my life:' Patients surprised after Maine doctor arrested by drug strike force
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A Kennebunk doctor specializing in addiction treatment has been accused of illegally prescribing powerful drugs. As part of her practice, Dr. Merideth Norris is allowed to prescribe controlled substances, including opioids, to her patients, but prosecutors are accusing Norris of writing prescriptions without a legitimate purpose. Norris,...
WPFO
Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
WPFO
High PFAS levels found in Maine middle school
CARMEL (WGME) -- High levels of PFAS have been found in another Maine school. After required water testing by the state, Caravel Middle School in Carmel is one of the schools that found out their water was contaminated. The schools staff says they are working hard to keep students and...
WPFO
Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
WPFO
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WPFO
EPA awarding nearly $1 billion to schools, including in Maine, for electric buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants...
WPFO
State Police warn Mainers about fundraising scam calls
State Police say scammers are pretending to be them and calling Mainers, claiming they're fundraising for the Maine State Troopers Association. When asked which troop they're from, police say the scammers hang up. State Police say the Maine State Troopers Association represents the trooper's union and does not ask people...
WPFO
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
WPFO
'That's a game changer:' Child care providers excited about $5.5M investment from state
WATERVILLE (WGME)— The Mills administration has announced an additional $5.5 million investment in child care for Maine. It comes from funding in the American Rescue Plan Act. The governor touted the latest round of funding at two child care facilities in Waterville on Wednesday. That includes Educare Central Maine...
WPFO
Will Halloween weather in Maine be a trick or a treat?
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of being stuck in the fog and rain? We only have to deal with it for one more day. Much nicer and sunnier weather will be with us for the end of the week and into the weekend, and Halloween is looking pretty nice. A tropical area...
WPFO
Sun returns to Maine, expect great weather through the weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Finally! The sun is back in Maine. A great stretch of sunny weather begins Thursday and continues through the end of the weekend. Unfortunately, rain next week has trended faster- very likely we end up with a wet Halloween. Thursday will be sunny, mild, and breezy. Our high...
WPFO
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
Comments / 0