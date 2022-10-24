Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Review
Smartphones serve as the primary video recording device for most people, and are also the chosen go-to gear for many social media creators. While leading phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro feature capable built-in video stabilization, most phones have yet to adopt the shake-reducing tool. This is why gimbals in general, and the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 in particular, are so valuable. They let you capture ultra-smooth video with your phone. Whether you simply want cleaner footage of your kids playing at the park or need the smoothest action possible while recording high-speed stunts, the Osmo Mobile 6 offers a handy zoom wheel, a telescoping arm, and powerful software features that make it an essential addition to your video toolkit. It's our Editors' Choice pick for everyday-use gimbals, particularly for use with iPhones.
ZDNet
Noise-canceling earbuds deal: The Philips Fidelio T1 are 47% off right now
Looking for a pair of earbuds that brings out the best of your music? You'll want the Philips Fidelio T1 wireless noise canceling earbuds that offers premium sound that you're looking for. The best news is that while they're usually listed at $299, right now, they're on sale for only $157.
PC Magazine
Nothing Ear (stick) Review
Like the entry-level Apple AirPods ($179), the Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds ($99.99) rest against your ear canal rather than in it. This means they fit less securely than we like and allow some sound leakage. Despite the inherent drawbacks of this style, the Ear (stick) sound excellent for sub-$100 earphones of any stripe, with clear, detailed audio that manages to offer a good sense of bass even without a tight seal. Plus, with a cool transparent design, they're the most interesting-looking earbuds you're likely to see. This earns the Nothing Ear (stick) our Editors’ Choice for true wireless earbuds.
PC Magazine
Corsair Katar Elite Wireless Review
Do you prefer to keep your palm in the air while using a mouse? The newest member of Corsair's line of Katar gaming mice is uniquely shaped for players who like to control their mice with their fingertips: The light and compact Katar Elite Wireless ($79) has a relatively flat, wide palm rest that tapers dramatically as you move from the top down, or from the front of the palm rest to its base, making the six-button mouse ideal for claw- and- fingertip-grip gamers. The upgrade to 2020's Katar Pro bolsters the design with premium features including a new proprietary sensor, a rechargeable battery with USB-C cable, and 2,000Hz polling. It's definitely the best Katar yet, and worth a look from claw and 'tip fans.
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
sneakernews.com
Nike Embosses A Classic Hoops Logo On The Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic basketball sneaker designs of all-time. And while the silhouette may no longer be omnipresent in professional basketball, it continues to call back to its roots. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design emerged in a grey and green ensemble featuring classic hoops...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million
Sports brand Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments in a move it estimates will impact its bottom line by up to €250 million ($246 million) this year alone, the company said Tuesday. In a statement, the sneaker brand, referring to West by his...
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
Comments / 0