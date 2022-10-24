Smartphones serve as the primary video recording device for most people, and are also the chosen go-to gear for many social media creators. While leading phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro feature capable built-in video stabilization, most phones have yet to adopt the shake-reducing tool. This is why gimbals in general, and the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 in particular, are so valuable. They let you capture ultra-smooth video with your phone. Whether you simply want cleaner footage of your kids playing at the park or need the smoothest action possible while recording high-speed stunts, the Osmo Mobile 6 offers a handy zoom wheel, a telescoping arm, and powerful software features that make it an essential addition to your video toolkit. It's our Editors' Choice pick for everyday-use gimbals, particularly for use with iPhones.

