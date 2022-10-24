HOUSTON (CBS) -- Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a West Chester, Pennsylvania native, still hasn't lost his Philly accent. He grew up as a Philly sports fan. He had a Ryan Howard jersey growing up. Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson of the Eagles were some of his favorite athletes as a kid. But now, the Millersville University product will face his hometown team on the biggest stage. "I couldn't be more excited," McCormick said about playing the Phillies in the World Series. "I love Philadelphia. I lived there my whole life. There's nothing more I'd do than play against the Phillies in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO