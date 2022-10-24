Read full article on original website
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
Sporting News
What is the Phillies' mascot? A history of Phillie Phanatic's rise as a Philadelphia sports icon
The Phillies won nearly 60 percent of their games in the friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park in the regular season. They have since kept the good times rolling in the postseason, winning each of their five home playoff games en route to yet another World Series appearance. It has...
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly
Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Phillies-Astros World Series: A win-win for Philly, here's how
HOUSTON (CBS) -- Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a West Chester, Pennsylvania native, still hasn't lost his Philly accent. He grew up as a Philly sports fan. He had a Ryan Howard jersey growing up. Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson of the Eagles were some of his favorite athletes as a kid. But now, the Millersville University product will face his hometown team on the biggest stage. "I couldn't be more excited," McCormick said about playing the Phillies in the World Series. "I love Philadelphia. I lived there my whole life. There's nothing more I'd do than play against the Phillies in...
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros World Series Game 1 picks, predictions, odds
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox. Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest. The Astros are a 1.5-run favorite in the...
Phillies agree to extension with third base coach Dusty Wathan
The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with third base coach Dusty Wathan, reports Robert Murray of Fansided.com. Wathan, 49, has served as Philadelphia’s third base coach since he was named to Gabe Kapler’s staff in November of 2017. Wathan is a former professional catcher...
NBC Philadelphia
Three Phillies Named Finalists for NL Silver Slugger Awards
Three Phillies named finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Phillies gear up for their run for World Series rings, a trio of players have a chance at an individual award as well. The Silver Slugger award finalists were announced by MLB this...
KMZU
Cardinals announce coaches Jeff Albert, Mike Maddux will not return in 2023
One coach left to seek a change to lifetime spent on a hectic schedule. The other declined to discuss a new contract so he could get a change of scenery after several years of being the target of criticism. The Cardinals will have four vacancies on manager Oliver Marmol's coaching...
World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros
A historic underdog and a top-seeded, perennial contender will face off when the No. 6-seeded Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, which will start Friday and could run through Nov. 5.
CBS News
World Series Game 1: Phillies live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's nothing quite like October baseball and this beautiful Friday is starting to feel like dream. If you told Phillies fans the Fightins would be playing in the Fall Classic last month, they probably wouldn't have believed you. But anything is possible in the postseason and a...
MLB
The best lineup of players who suited up for both Astros, Phils
When the Phillies and Astros face off Friday night, there won't be many people who are unsure of their allegiances. But for this group of ballplayers who suited up in both Phillies red (or perhaps maroon depending on the time period) and Astros blue-and-orange, they may have a harder time figuring out who to root for.
