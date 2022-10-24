ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
NBC Philadelphia

Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly

Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
CBS Philly

Phillies-Astros World Series: A win-win for Philly, here's how

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a West Chester, Pennsylvania native, still hasn't lost his Philly accent.  He grew up as a Philly sports fan. He had a Ryan Howard jersey growing up. Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson of the Eagles were some of his favorite athletes as a kid. But now, the Millersville University product will face his hometown team on the biggest stage. "I couldn't be more excited," McCormick said about playing the Phillies in the World Series. "I love Philadelphia. I lived there my whole life. There's nothing more I'd do than play against the Phillies in...
NBC Philadelphia

Three Phillies Named Finalists for NL Silver Slugger Awards

Three Phillies named finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Phillies gear up for their run for World Series rings, a trio of players have a chance at an individual award as well. The Silver Slugger award finalists were announced by MLB this...
KMZU

Cardinals announce coaches Jeff Albert, Mike Maddux will not return in 2023

One coach left to seek a change to lifetime spent on a hectic schedule. The other declined to discuss a new contract so he could get a change of scenery after several years of being the target of criticism. The Cardinals will have four vacancies on manager Oliver Marmol's coaching...
CBS News

World Series Game 1: Phillies live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's nothing quite like October baseball and this beautiful Friday is starting to feel like dream. If you told Phillies fans the Fightins would be playing in the Fall Classic last month, they probably wouldn't have believed you. But anything is possible in the postseason and a...
MLB

The best lineup of players who suited up for both Astros, Phils

When the Phillies and Astros face off Friday night, there won't be many people who are unsure of their allegiances. But for this group of ballplayers who suited up in both Phillies red (or perhaps maroon depending on the time period) and Astros blue-and-orange, they may have a harder time figuring out who to root for.
