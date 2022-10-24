Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, ALA. — Testifying before Congress, Chief Framon Weaver said his Alabama-based tribe, with roots dating back to the 1830s, held a distinction no one else wanted when it came to being recognized by the U.S. government, a stamp of approval that can mean millions in federal funding for Native American groups.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Boy found dead inside suitcase identified, warrant issued for mother
A boy found dead inside a suitcase last spring in rural southern Indiana has been identified as a 5-year-old from Georgia, and police said Wednesday that the child's mother and another woman are suspects in his death. The boy was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, said Sgt....
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal
PAHRUMP, NEV. — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
Groups weigh in on controversial theory in high court case over NC voting lines
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has received dozens of amicus briefs since announcing it would take up a case over how voting lines are drawn in North Carolina and whether state courts have the ability to rein in the mapmaking powers of state lawmakers. In recent weeks,...
Political veteran, newcomer face off in NC's 4th Congressional District
North Carolina's 4th Congressional District includes Durham, Orange, Alamance, Granville and Person counties. It leans Democratic. Congressman David Price represented it for 36 years before announcing this year he would retire. Democrats nominated Valerie Foushee to replace him. Foushee served one year as a state House lawmaker and nine years...
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
Beasley takes $2M cash advantage over Budd as election nears, but outside spending favors Republicans
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley entered the final weeks of her campaign with a sizable cash advantage over her Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, according to newly released campaign finance reports. The former chief justice of the state Supreme Court took in $4.9 million...
City of Fayetteville plans to allocate $6.6 million for Civil War museum
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Civil War museum in Fayetteville is a step closer to coming to fruition. On Monday, the Fayetteville City Council voted 9-0 to authorize the city manager to enter an agreement with the North Carolina History Center Foundation for the proposed North Carolina History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction.
Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids
The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives. The scale of the disruption to American kids’ education is evident in a...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0