North Perry Fire Department to host Fall Festival
The North Perry Fire Department will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. There will be a pumpkin patch, duck pond, cake walk, bingo, drink toss and other activities. There will also be a drawing for a Yeti bundle, which is $5 for a single ticket at $20 for five tickets.
Wilcox Count Extension Office holding Pumpkin Painting Contest
Students of ages 9 to 18 in Wilcox County are invited to enter into the county Extension Office's Pumpkin Painting Contest. The deadline to submit painted pumpkins is Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. They can be submitted at the Wilcox County Courthouse Annex on 12 Water Street in Camden. For...
Photographic Nights of Selma announced for Nov. 18-20
The next Photographic Nights of Selma hosted by ArtsRevive event will take place Nov. 18-20. Founded by Stephane Kossmann and JoAnne Bland, the event is part of a series with sister festivals in France and Morocco. It takes place by the Alabama River next to Edmund Pettus Bridge. John Simmons...
City of Uniontown Trunk or Treat is Oct. 31
The City of Uniontown's Trunk or Treat event at City Hall Square will be held next Monday on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Uniontown Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Board, City Hall, City Council and others. City Hall Square is located...
Historic home in Marion dates back to 1850s
A historic house in Perry County can be found in Marion, dating back to the late 1850s. It is also called Perry County's most expensive home, according to Catfish 100.1. Called the Kenworthy Hall, it is also known as Carlisle-Martin House. It was built in an Italian styled villa architecture...
Selma University to hold open house, HBCU proclamation
Selma University will hold an open house event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of HBCU month. Featured will be a cookout, as well as prizes and giveaways. An HBCU proclamation will be read at 12 p.m. Selma University is located at 1501 Boynton Street in Selma.
Man killed in Selma on Monday night, suspect arrested
A suspect has been jailed after a man was shot and killed on Gaines Avenue on Monday night. According to a report from AL.com the victim has been identified as Qwadevine Dewayne Walker, 23. He was shot multiple times at the 300 block of Gaines Avenue in Selma at around...
Legal Notices, October 27, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Ruby Lee Turner, Deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent. having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons.
$5,000 reward for information on murdered Montgomery man offered by CrimeStoppers
A total of $5,000 is being offered for information that could crack the case of a man who was murdered in Montgomery on Sept. 5. On that day authorities were alerted to a shooting on the 500 block of Centennial Way where a man was discovered with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Severe storms possible tonight
Most of the Black Belt region is under a slight risk for severe weather tonight, with a tornado watch issued for Dallas County until 7 p.m. According to AlabamaWx Weather Blog strong, gusty winds and hail will be threats. Tornados are a possibility mainly for the western part of the state.
USDA to announce $7.3 Million in rural healthcare
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will hold a press conference on Nov. 1 to announce $7.3 million to go to healthcare in rural areas. "These investments highlight the agency's efforts to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as...
