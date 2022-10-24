Read full article on original website
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Spy agencies pulled 2020 vote study after internal dissent
WASHINGTON — As U.S. spy agencies ramped up their work to catch foreign meddling in this year’s election, a team of CIA experts studied lessons learned from the contentious 2020 vote. Unexpectedly, their report sparked a controversy within parts of the intelligence community. In a rare move, their...
Trump Org. trial jury: 8 men, 4 women, and a few opinions
NEW YORK — It’s taken just three days to seat a jury of 12 people in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s company — surprising even some people involved in the case who thought it would take at least a week to find an impartial panel in heavily Democratic New York City.
Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government
PRAGUE — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than...
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says husband, Paul Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home, her office said in a statement Friday.
Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
ATLANTA — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he’s more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, Obama’s former...
France's Macron visits military sites, touts arms production
PARIS — In a show of France’s military prowess, President Emmanuel Macron visited a Caesar cannon firing range and missile testing facility Thursday. The Elysee presidential palace said the presidential visit to the test center of the General Directorate of Armaments and to see ammunition manufacturing activities on the Nexter Arrowtech site -- both in the Cher region of central France -- is aimed to remind military “manufacturers of the objective of producing enough, more quickly and at controlled prices.”
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
NEW YORK — Lucianne Goldberg, a literary agent and key figure in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky, has died at the age of 87. Goldberg's son, political commentator and author Jonah Goldberg, posted Thursday on Twitter that his mother died Wednesday...
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s...
‘Violence unleashed to break our democracy’: Anger after Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked at their San Francisco home
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked during a break-in at their San Francisco home. Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the Speaker, said in a statement on Friday that “early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time”. “The Speaker...
Groups weigh in on controversial theory in high court case over NC voting lines
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has received dozens of amicus briefs since announcing it would take up a case over how voting lines are drawn in North Carolina and whether state courts have the ability to rein in the mapmaking powers of state lawmakers. In recent weeks,...
At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles
BENGALURU, INDIA — As countries gathered in Scotland were crystallizing their pledges at last year's United Nations climate conference, India used its might to intervene. Along with China, India took issue with the draft deal's suggestion to “phase out” coal, preferring the wording, “phase down." After...
Danske Bank books $1.9 bln provision to settle Estonia case
HELSINKI — Danish lender Danske Bank said on Thursday that it would book a 14 billion Danish kroner ($1.9 billion) provision in the third quarter for impending fines related to the bank’s involvement in a massive money laundering scandal in the Baltic nation of Estonia. “The discussions with...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
WASHINGTON — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in...
EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the...
Paul Pelosi San Francisco attack: What to know about violent home invasion
Pelosi was assaulted around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the couple's multimillion-dollar San Francisco estate, by an attacker armed with a hammer, according to officials and reports.
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, ALA. — Testifying before Congress, Chief Framon Weaver said his Alabama-based tribe, with roots dating back to the 1830s, held a distinction no one else wanted when it came to being recognized by the U.S. government, a stamp of approval that can mean millions in federal funding for Native American groups.
