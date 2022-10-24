Read full article on original website
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
Worker who died in bridge collapse identified by investigators
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the worker who died following a bridge collapse near Kearney. Authorities say 22-year-old Connor R. Ernst, of California, Mo., died yesterday when Ernst and three coworkers were trapped under debris while pouring concrete on a bridge located at 148th and Shady Grove. Kearney Fire and Rescue reportedly took 50 minutes to free Ernst from the wet concrete and rubble. The three who extricated themselves from the collapse were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
One dead, others minorly injured following bridge collapse near Kearney
KEARNEY – Three workers are injured and one is dead following an incident where a bridge collapsed near Kearney. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the two-lane bridge at 148th and Shady Grove was under construction. At the time of the collapse, contractors were reportedly pouring concrete on the bridge deck. The debris trapped three to four people under it. Deputies were reportedly dispatched to the scene at 1:44 p.m.
Autopsy performed on Amazon driver found dead in Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – An autopsy has been performed on the Amazon driver who was found dead at a residence in Excelsior Springs Monday night. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers says it will take eight to 16 weeks for an official cause of death to be determined. The dogs suspected of killing the driver and that were shot and killed at the scene were also sent for necropsy testing. Childers previously said the victim had trauma consistent with an animal attack, but this information would not be confirmed without an autopsy.
Grandview man pleads guilty to illegal firearms possession
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Grandview man who used Snapchat to sell illegal drugs and firearms pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm after selling a stolen handgun to an undercover federal agent. 20-year-old Antonio Johnson pleaded guilty today to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a...
Traffic Alert: Crews to close various lanes and ramps for Buck O'Neil Bridge work
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project will make the following traffic changes beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27. These closures are part of bridge work and for moving equipment. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. All work is weather permitting.
Bobbie C. Butler
Bobbie C. Butler, 77, of Kansas City and formerly of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 25. Funeral services will be noon Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Carl Dean Mais
Carl Dean Mais, 83 of Richmond, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Monday, January 9, 1939 in Aullville, Missouri, to the late Noble Mais and the late Gladys (Birch) Mais. Carl graduated from Higginsville High School - class of 1956. He married Nancy (Lieser) Mais on December 28, 1956. Nancy preceded him in death on September 9, 2022. They were married 65 years.
