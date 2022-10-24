Read full article on original website
Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer, 81, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 5:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Area recorders gather in Maryville
Several county recorders of deeds gathered at the Nodaway County Administration Center for their fall Northwest District meeting. Those attending and the county they represent were front: JoAnn Marshall, Dekalb; Gloria Boyer, Platte; Barbara Foland, Worth; back: Jane McKinsey, Daviess; Julie Hill, Caldwell; Dana Baker, Clinton; Lisa Nickerson, Nodaway, who serves as co-chair and Chanler Williams, Andrew, who is the chair. Those recorders who were not present for the photo but did attend were Amy Baker, Livingston; Becky Dunlap, Buchanan and Eliza Beasing, Atchison.
Wastewater treatment plant in Clarinda nearing completion
(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda has hit the home stretch. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Incorporated -- the project's general contractor -- for just over $93,490. However, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says after Wednesday's pay application, they are down to roughly the last $50,000 in retainage for the project.
CRHC showcases new rehab, sports medicine facility
(Clarinda) -- Buzz was abundant in Clarinda Wednesday night as the Clarinda Regional Health Center officially unveiled its newest facility. CRHC held a community open house for its new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, including guided tours from staff, a "duck pluck" fundraiser, and speeches from CEO Chuck Nordyke, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, Director of Therapy Services Emily Wood, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Iowa Director Theresa Greenfield -- whose agency funded the new building's construction. Nordyke tells KMA News he was pleased with the large turnout and interest from the community.
Shenandoah man booked on Nevada warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on out of state warrant Wednesday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Richardson was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on an active state of Nevada warrant for non support of a child or neglect. Authorities say Richardson's arrest came after officers went to 907 7th Street in Shenandoah looking for a male with an active Nevada warrant.
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
Clarinda board reviews latest test scores
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are analyzing and troubleshooting following the latest standardized test scores. During Wednesday night's regular Clarinda School Board meeting, administrators reviewed the fall data from the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Clarinda High School's overall performance rating is at 56.72, or commendable according to state standards. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox says the latest scores are exciting.
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 63-year-old Tim Thomas was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Thomas was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Stanberry turns the page to postseason, set to host Nodaway Valley
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry is moving on from their season-ending three-game losing streak with hopes of changing their fate when the postseason begins on Friday. The Bulldogs (3-5) struggled down the stretch against some of the state’s top teams, dropping games to North Andrew, East Atchison and Worth County – three squads with a combined 24-3 record.
Mills County to implement open burning ban
(Glenwood) -- Mills County has joined several KMAland counties in snuffing out open burning for the time being. The Mills County Emergency Management Agency announced an open burn ban will take effect this evening at 5 p.m. The ban prohibits open burning throughout the county and within all city limits. A permit for an open controlled burn can be obtained through the local fire district chief if they believe it is safe to do so. Mills County Emergency Management Agency Director Gabe Barney says precipitation earlier this week and some rainfall forecasted for Thursday will do little to balance the current abnormally dry and windy conditions -- common factors in large brush fires. Barney says 41 personnel and 21 vehicles from eight fire departments in Mills County were among those responding in mutual aid to a 750-acre field fire in Montgomery County Sunday battling harsh conditions.
Mound City showing progress, emphasizing fast start in playoff opener
(Mound City) -- Mound City football comes into the postseason at 2-7, but pleased with the progress they made through the season. "Our record hasn't been great this year," Coach Taylor Standerford said. "But we've gotten better each week. I've been extremely pleased with this team." The Panthers are coming...
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
Clarinda Council approves property transfer to CEDC
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have authorized the selling of city-owned properties in hopes of spurring economic development. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and, by a 3-0 vote, approved a resolution authorizing the sale of three city-owned properties to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for $22,000. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the sale includes 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street and 107 South 11th Street.
Auburn hoping to bounce back, avenge early loss to Ashland-Greenwood
(Auburn) -- Despite last week's stumble, the Auburn football team is into the playoffs for the third straight year, the fifth time in the past six seasons and the 19th in program history. The Bulldogs come into the Class C1 postseason at 6-3 after last week's 10-0 loss to Nebraska...
