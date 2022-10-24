(Glenwood) -- Mills County has joined several KMAland counties in snuffing out open burning for the time being. The Mills County Emergency Management Agency announced an open burn ban will take effect this evening at 5 p.m. The ban prohibits open burning throughout the county and within all city limits. A permit for an open controlled burn can be obtained through the local fire district chief if they believe it is safe to do so. Mills County Emergency Management Agency Director Gabe Barney says precipitation earlier this week and some rainfall forecasted for Thursday will do little to balance the current abnormally dry and windy conditions -- common factors in large brush fires. Barney says 41 personnel and 21 vehicles from eight fire departments in Mills County were among those responding in mutual aid to a 750-acre field fire in Montgomery County Sunday battling harsh conditions.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO