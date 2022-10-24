Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "Right now I think California is in crisis," Vince Fong, California Assembly member for the 34th Assembly District (R-CA), said. "We're dealing with crisis after crisis, but right now there's no bigger one than energy and water." The California Economic Summit started with a crucial...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Supervisor 3rd District Interview: Brian Smith
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Here's Eyewitness News' interview with Kern County Supervisor 3rd District candidate, Brian Smith. The retired Assistant Chief for the California High patrol spoke on the biggest needs he sees in the district, what he would like to accomplish if elected and what he would like to do help timely issues.
Bakersfield Now
Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County sends letter to state officials ahead of Economic Summit
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This week California Forward is holding an Economic Summit here in Bakersfield. Hundreds of leaders throughout California will gather to talk about ways to improve the Golden State. As they descend here in Bakersfield and spend a couple of days talking about the future of...
Bakersfield Now
Law office report: Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:57 p.m.) Bakersfield law office Chain Cohn Clark named the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield since 2011. Ming Avenue and New Stine Road came in at number one on a list of the top ten most dangerous intersections in the city, with a grand total of 40 crashes. Other intersections like Gosford Road and Ming Avenue, and Real Road and Wilson Road followed close behind.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield veterinary centers burglarized, one hit speaks out
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Multiple veterinary centers are claiming they have been burglarized over the last month. The Thurman Veterinary Center in Northwest Bakersfield was broken into two times just last week. Employees at Thurman Veterinary Center were faced with a mess twice after a burglar broke into the...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Bakersfield Now
Taft man seriously injured in crash off Hwy 58: CHP
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 47-year-old Taft man was seriously injured in a crash off of Highway 58 on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 12:30 p.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a report of a crash on Highway 58, east of Lokern Road. Medical personnel were en route shortly after.
Bakersfield Now
Hazardous Household Waste collection events in November
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Public Works will host their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events in November. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of the following one-day events in Kern:. (Tehachapi) Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Tehachapi Recycling...
Bakersfield Now
Homelessness crisis success is being overlooked statewide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "I want folks to know you can't turn overnight, can't turn around decades of neglect overnight. one often overstates what we can accomplish in a year or two," said Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom said people need to own the issue of homelessness and not turn...
Bakersfield Now
David Urner, longtime Bakersfield business leader dies at 92
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — David Urner, a well-known and respected businessman and son of the founder of Urner's Appliances, has died at 92. Our longtime leader and patriarch has gone to be with the Lord at the age of 92, 1929-2022. David H. Urner, dad, grandpa and boss are just a few of the ways he was affectionately known around here at Urner's. He was the president of Urner's for 39 years out of his 74 years of service to our company. His kindness and zeal for life will be greatly missed. Dave Urner.
Bakersfield Now
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for missing at-risk teen
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. BPD said 13-year-old Jacob Peter Rojo was last seen Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of Hadar Road, near South H Street and Berkshire Road. Rojo is described as...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year. Courtney Nichole Easley. Easley last contacted the family on 09/03/21. It is unknown what Easley is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they...
Bakersfield Now
Tri-tip meal, cozy blankets and more at 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Homelessness in Kern County is a serious problem, with 50 percent of people said to be homeless and living in homeless shelters, according to the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. But the 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless is looking to give the...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after burglarizing three Rosamond businesses
Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Palmdale man was arrested Tuesday morning, after deputies say he burglarized three businesses in Rosamond. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 25, 2022, at around 1:25 a.m., deputies were called to burglary alarms at three different businesses in Rosamond. KCSO...
Bakersfield Now
Hands-on learning at KHSD's Regional Occupational Center Cafe & Bakery, now open to public
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Students from the various high schools at Kern High School District are learning by doing by working as student employees at the (ROC) Regional Occupational Center Cafe & Bakery. As part of the year-long Culinary Arts program students focus on three areas: culinary, baking, and...
Bakersfield Now
Police search for 7-11 robbery suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying three robbery suspects from a 7-11 store, located in the 2300 block of Chester Lane. The incident happened on Sept. 23 at the 7-11 store, just east of A Street. The suspects used physical...
Bakersfield Now
Nextdoor plans your route this Halloween with its Treat Map with new, pet-friendly feature
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With Halloween, just days away, do you have your trick-or-treat route yet?. To help find your Halloween route, Nextdoor, a neighborhood network, relaunched its annual Treat Map, where neighbors can pin their homes as decorated, whether or not they're giving out candy or handing out pet treats.
Bakersfield Now
Drug dealer convicted of murder
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
Comments / 0