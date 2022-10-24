ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a person they suspect is connected to a robbery after a highway chase. On Wednesday, police followed a man who was riding a red scooter. The man went from Interstate 95 northbound at the Golden Glades, westbound on the Palmetto, eastbound on the Palmetto access road and then northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
BSO find missing 27-year-old woman in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit has ended its search for a missing 27-year-old woman. Carla Michelle Colon Beato was found by deputies, Wednesday. She was last seen on Oct. 5, near 7350 West McNab Road, at around 8 a.m. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

