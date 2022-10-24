ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
BIG FLATS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Arraigned on Charges from Fatal Route 434 Crash

A Binghamton man was in court to answer to charges stemming from a fatal crash in August. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Stephen M. Moran was arraigned on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree, Manslaughter in the 2nd degree, among others. Moran...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Car Crash Backs up Vestal Parkway in Binghamton

Authorities responded to a three car crash on Vestal Parkway Thursday morning, which caused serious damage and westbound traffic issues. In addition to the traffic issues caused by the ongoing construction on the Greenway mixed-use bicycle and pedestrian path, the accident closed down the left lane of the westbound side of Vestal Parkway.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Downsville Woman Charged with DWI

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Downsville woman has been arrested on DWI charges. The office says a disabled vehicle was blocking part of Case Hill Road in the Town of Franklin on the morning of October 18th. The driver was identified as Terri Nocela and after an investigation,...
DOWNSVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Town of Windsor to Replace Critical Equipment Lost in Fire

On Thursday, October 27, a news conference was held between County Executive Jason Garner and 2nd Legislator Scott Baker, to announce $270,000 in Small Community Grant funding for the Town of Windsor to replace a critical highway vehicle that was lost in a devastating fire at the Highway Garage in March.
WINDSOR, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Paving to Impact Travels in Johnson City

Officials in Johnson City say a paving project will impact travels in the village for the next couple of days. According to a release from the director of public services, crews will be base paving asphalt on several roads on Thursday, October 27th and Friday, October 28th, weather permitting. The...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endwell Man Found Guilty of Felony Charges

An Endwell man has been found guilty of several charges, including felonies. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Kennard D. Wellington was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree and Resisting Arrest.
ENDWELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Big Flats. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the […]
BIG FLATS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy