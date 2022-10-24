Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Arraigned on Charges from Fatal Route 434 Crash
A Binghamton man was in court to answer to charges stemming from a fatal crash in August. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Stephen M. Moran was arraigned on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree, Manslaughter in the 2nd degree, among others. Moran...
Three Car Crash Backs up Vestal Parkway in Binghamton
Authorities responded to a three car crash on Vestal Parkway Thursday morning, which caused serious damage and westbound traffic issues. In addition to the traffic issues caused by the ongoing construction on the Greenway mixed-use bicycle and pedestrian path, the accident closed down the left lane of the westbound side of Vestal Parkway.
16-year-old was driving illegally in deadly motorcycle crash in Salina
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The name has been released from the deadly motorcycle/car crash that happened at the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and Factory Ave. in the Town of Salina Monday night, just before 8 p.m. on October 24, according to New York State Police. 16-year-old Angelo D. Mannino of Syracuse was driving a 2019 […]
Binghamton Man Indicted in Vestal Crash That Killed JC Couple
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a Vestal Parkway crash that left a husband and wife dead has been indicted on several felony charges. 32-year-old Stephen Moran of Binghamton was arraigned in Broome County Court on Thursday before Judge Joseph Cawley. Moran faces counts of aggravated vehicular...
WKTV
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Downsville Woman Charged with DWI
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Downsville woman has been arrested on DWI charges. The office says a disabled vehicle was blocking part of Case Hill Road in the Town of Franklin on the morning of October 18th. The driver was identified as Terri Nocela and after an investigation,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Town of Windsor to Replace Critical Equipment Lost in Fire
On Thursday, October 27, a news conference was held between County Executive Jason Garner and 2nd Legislator Scott Baker, to announce $270,000 in Small Community Grant funding for the Town of Windsor to replace a critical highway vehicle that was lost in a devastating fire at the Highway Garage in March.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
State Police searching for missing kayaker
New York State Police are searching for a missing man near Canadarago Lake in Otsego County.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Paving to Impact Travels in Johnson City
Officials in Johnson City say a paving project will impact travels in the village for the next couple of days. According to a release from the director of public services, crews will be base paving asphalt on several roads on Thursday, October 27th and Friday, October 28th, weather permitting. The...
Broome County woman wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and asking residents of Broome County for assistance.
Plane with Engine Fire Lands at Greater Binghamton Airport
Authorities are looking into an emergency situation at the Greater Binghamton Airport that brought response from airport and outside fire crews on October 26. An Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle at the Taylor Garbage Service recycling plant on January 4, 2020. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News. Emergency equipment was scrambled to...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endwell Man Found Guilty of Felony Charges
An Endwell man has been found guilty of several charges, including felonies. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Kennard D. Wellington was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree and Resisting Arrest.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Arrested After Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force Executes Narcotic Search
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant resulting in the finding of multiple drugs including methamphetamine. The Task Force says on October 26, they executed a search warrant at a Johnson City hotel. As a result of the search, investigators recovered approximately 43 grams of...
Lisle man arrested after domestic disturbance
On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.
Groton woman allegedly kicked down door, threatened victim with knife
On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield.
Pedestrian hit by car outside of UE High School
There was an accident yesterday, October 21st, in front of Union-Endicott High School.
Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Big Flats. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the […]
