Dorothy Karcher, 77; service October 30
Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences...
Barbara Stallings, 86; incomplete
Barbara Stallings, 86, of Newport, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Edward Page, 81; private service
Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
Rodney Williams, 75; incomplete
Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Marlene Kelly, 87; service November 5
Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC. The family will receive guests after the service in the Atrium.
Ancil Jones, 62; incomplete
Ancil Jones, 62, of Havelock, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Frank Kivett, 85; no service
Frank McDonald Kivett, 85, of Newport, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Frank was born in Star, NC to the late Sallie Mae Kivett Tomlinson and Charles Anderson Kivett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sybil Kivett Allen and brothers Billy and Charles Thomas Kivett, and half-brother David Tomlinson.
Joseph Whiteman, 92; incomplete
Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Richard Eubanks Sr., 97; private service
Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Richard, or Dick as he was known by all, was born on December 19, 1924, in Morehead City,...
Frank Hauman Jr., 94; private service
Frank John Hauman, Jr., 94, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Frank “Buddy” was born on August 1, 1928, in Bay Shore, New York, son of Frank John Hauman and Ethel Eschwei. He and his sister, Joan, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Albert and Lucille Eschwei after being orphaned at a very young age. Ethel’s sister, Lillian and husband, Frank Glaysher, also helped raise the siblings along with their three sons, Gordon, David, and Douglas. They spent much of their young lives in Massapequa, NY on Long Island.
Patricia Wiley, 67; incomplete
Patricia Suzanne "Susie" Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Susie is survived by her husband Ronald Hinson, daughters Rose Connelly Fulton and Josie LaBarbera, granddaughter Olivia Marie Fulton, brother William Wiley III, sister Valerie Wiley Watson.
Joanne Sutzko, 64; service October 31
Joanne Sardone Sutzko, 64, of Swansboro, died Tuesday October 25, 2022, at her home. A funeral mass will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30am at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen at info-komen.org.
N.C. Gov. Cooper offers another $25K for information on Atlantic murders
BEAUFORT - N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is offering up to $25,000 for information regarding the Aug. 3 murders of two Carteret County brothers. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck has also offered a $25,000 award for information regarding the murders in September. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother,...
Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year
MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
Wreck Thursday kills three members of Beaufort family
BEAUFORT — A single-vehicle wreck Down East on Highway 101 near its intersection with Russell’s Creek Road, killed three members of a Beaufort family Thursday night. According to a preliminary report from the N.C. Highway Patrol, the victims were David McDonald, Theodora McDonald and Christopher McDonald. According to...
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago. Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
‘Keeping It Reel’ veterans fishing tourney set Friday and Saturday in Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT — The Onslow County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association NC (www.CCANC.org) will host the semiannual military veteran fishing tournament, “Keeping It Reel,” in Cedar Point near Swansboro this Saturday, Oct. 29. The tournament recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have made...
