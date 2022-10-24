Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana volleyball team moves to 6-4 in league play with with at Eastern Washington
The Montana and Eastern Washington volleyball teams had played five sets in the last four meetings between the two schools in Cheney, Washington. The Eagles had won all four, as Montana couldn't find a way to win on Reese Court. Early on in Thursday night's match, it looked like there might be a similar story on the way.
montanakaimin.com
The road to recruitment: How a local standout may—or may not—become a Grizzly
While there are more than 1 million high school football players yearly, only 3% of those players will play at the Division I level. Sentinel High School senior Dominic Umile, 17, is on track for college, and his dream is to play football at the highest level. Umile is one...
406mtsports.com
'It gives me goosebumps': St. Ignatius Bulldogs to host 1st playoff game since 2001
MISSOULA — Playoff football is coming back to St. Ignatius. The Bulldogs, the West No. 1 seed, will host a postseason game for the first time in 21 years when they take on East No. 3 seed Circle at 1 p.m. Saturday. Their last home playoff contest came in 2001, a loss to Florence while playing in Class B.
Missoula, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The CM Russell High School football team will have a game with Sentinel High School on October 28, 2022, 17:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NBCMontana
Psychedelics come to Missoula, legally this time
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller
MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate scores early, holds off Billings West in State AA boys soccer semifinal
MISSOULA — The State AA boys soccer semifinal game between Missoula Hellgate and Billings West on Tuesday ended the same way it did last year: a one-goal victory for Hellgate. The Knights found the back of the net early, increased their lead to 2-0 midway through the second half...
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
NBCMontana
Nearly $4M in grants announced for buses for Montana school districts
MISSOULA, MT — The Biden-Harris Administration announced three Montana school districts will receive a combined total of $3,950,000 in grant funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The grants will allow Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield school...
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from CMS requires most providers to […] The post Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
montanarightnow.com
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
Attorney: County Officials Took Raises While Shorting Jail Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A wage lawsuit has been filed against Missoula County by attorneys representing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott and numerous affected Missoula County Detention Officers. KGVO News reached out to Rob Bell with the Reep, Bell and Jasper law firm for an explanation of the lawsuit...
406mtsports.com
Hamilton football coach charged with DUI
Hamilton High School football coach Bryce August Carver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Oct. 15. Carver was charged in Hamilton City Court with driving under the influence on Oct. 17, where he pleaded not guilty. According to court documents, at approximately 12:52 a.m. on...
montanarightnow.com
Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify males in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
