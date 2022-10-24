ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Not So Creepy El Paso Spots That Were Once Funeral Homes

The art gallery turned clinic, school and restaurant you're chilling at each have a dark past. My uncle was a mortician. My cousin and I, having pretty much grown up in funeral homes, opted out of full-blown careers in the funeral biz. We did work in homes though. While none...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Were You There The Very First Time Metallica Played El Paso

Ok, it wasn't actually El Paso ... and it certainly wasn't one of our biggest venues. Metallica have been to the El Paso area a number of times throughout their career and have played all of our largest venues: the El Paso County Coliseum and the UTEP Don Haskins Center here in EP as well as Aggie Memorial Stadium and the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation

A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Renting In Texas: Trendy Neighborhoods In El Paso, San Antonio

Renting is at its highest level in half a century, with over 43 million households currently living in rentals. Although renting was previously considered an alternative brought on solely by circumstances, one-third of this decade’s renters now say that it’s a matter of choice. So, which zip codes to renters prefer???
EL PASO, TX
thecwtc.com

'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Santa Teresa air show will help fight cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Flight to Fight air show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dona Ana International Jetport in Santa Teresa. All proceeds will be donated for cancer research. Aircraft will be participating as will the West Texas Corvette Club. The event […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Why El Paso Needs A New Scary, Seasonal Neighborhood

Christmas has been getting all the love for way too long. For many, many, MANY years, El Pasoans have made the trip to the east El Paso neighborhood known as East Ridge to check out over the top Christmas decorations. They go all out and the lines of peeps that...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Invited To Chicho’s Second Anime Fest Inside Bassett Place Mall

Anime lovers have the chance at enjoying yet another Anime Fest at Bassett Place mall all thanks to the local shopping & retail store Chicho’s. This past May, Chicho’s hosted their first-ever Anime Fest inside Bassett Place Mall. Dozens of Anime lovers showed up and made the first-ever Anime Fest a huge success.
KTSM

Halloween fun at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night. Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at […]
EL PASO, TX
kisselpaso.com

Dia de los Muertos, Halloween Parades Kick Off El Paso Holiday Season

We have your tricks and treats and Dia de los Muertos parade deets. El Paso’s parade season gets underway this weekend. The first processions of colorful floats and festive walking groups will take over downtown for the Dia de los Muertos celebration, followed by the frightfully fun Halloween Parade on Monday.
EL PASO, TX
