Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
Viral YouTube Star Brings Mr. Beast Burger Shop Back To East El Paso
Alright, so one thing my son is very good at is making sure I am kept up on the latest YouTube stars that he is obsessed with. One in particular is a name I have heard before, Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson who is considered YouTube royalty because of his over 215 million followers across social media.
9 Thoughts Everybody Ultimately Has After Moving To El Paso
1. "Oh, that's the wall? I thought it was way bigger." 2. "This is the scariest place to drive on the highway. Why do people drive so fast?!" 3. "I'm never going to be able to eat Mexican food anywhere else and think it's good." 4. "Cost of living isn't...
Not So Creepy El Paso Spots That Were Once Funeral Homes
The art gallery turned clinic, school and restaurant you're chilling at each have a dark past. My uncle was a mortician. My cousin and I, having pretty much grown up in funeral homes, opted out of full-blown careers in the funeral biz. We did work in homes though. While none...
Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
Top 5 Reasons Why El Paso Stands Out From The Rest Of Texas
El Paso is unique in a number of ways. here are 5 of them. KLAQ wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I've been putting together "top 5" lists. Here's are 5 ways El Paso is WAY different from the rest of Texas.
Were You There The Very First Time Metallica Played El Paso
Ok, it wasn't actually El Paso ... and it certainly wasn't one of our biggest venues. Metallica have been to the El Paso area a number of times throughout their career and have played all of our largest venues: the El Paso County Coliseum and the UTEP Don Haskins Center here in EP as well as Aggie Memorial Stadium and the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces.
KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation
A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
Renting In Texas: Trendy Neighborhoods In El Paso, San Antonio
Renting is at its highest level in half a century, with over 43 million households currently living in rentals. Although renting was previously considered an alternative brought on solely by circumstances, one-third of this decade’s renters now say that it’s a matter of choice. So, which zip codes to renters prefer???
thecwtc.com
'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
Santa Teresa air show will help fight cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Flight to Fight air show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dona Ana International Jetport in Santa Teresa. All proceeds will be donated for cancer research. Aircraft will be participating as will the West Texas Corvette Club. The event […]
Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
Why El Paso Needs A New Scary, Seasonal Neighborhood
Christmas has been getting all the love for way too long. For many, many, MANY years, El Pasoans have made the trip to the east El Paso neighborhood known as East Ridge to check out over the top Christmas decorations. They go all out and the lines of peeps that...
El Pasoans Invited To Chicho’s Second Anime Fest Inside Bassett Place Mall
Anime lovers have the chance at enjoying yet another Anime Fest at Bassett Place mall all thanks to the local shopping & retail store Chicho’s. This past May, Chicho’s hosted their first-ever Anime Fest inside Bassett Place Mall. Dozens of Anime lovers showed up and made the first-ever Anime Fest a huge success.
Halloween fun at Cielo Vista Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night. Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at […]
El Paso Would Love A Giant Selena Figure & More Just Like It
El Paso LOVES Selena. I think it's pretty clear we love (and miss dearly) the Queen of Tejano. Well that applies for the rest of Texas. In fact one artist, known as the Piñata Man, made a GIANT papier-mâché figure of the Queen herself. It was at...
kisselpaso.com
Dia de los Muertos, Halloween Parades Kick Off El Paso Holiday Season
We have your tricks and treats and Dia de los Muertos parade deets. El Paso’s parade season gets underway this weekend. The first processions of colorful floats and festive walking groups will take over downtown for the Dia de los Muertos celebration, followed by the frightfully fun Halloween Parade on Monday.
Former El Paso TV News Anchor Appears On NBC’s The Today Show
It’s been almost a year since former KVIA weekend anchor (and one of my fave Mijos) J.C. Navarrete left the borderland to call Chicago home and he’s already getting some time on national television!. JC currently works as an anchor and reporter for NBC-5 in Chicago and a...
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School
Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0