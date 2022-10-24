ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
Cox, UDOT 'very serious' about an 'interstate' of trails to connect Utah

WOODS CROSS — Utah is already home to the "Golden Spoke," a series of multi-use trails that connect communities throughout the Wasatch Front. There are many other similar trail systems scattered across the state, as well. But the Golden Spoke may one day become much, much larger. Gov. Spencer...
What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
It's Utah's most expensive race: Where is the money coming from?

SALT LAKE CITY — They're hard to miss, taking over your TV, mailbox and cell phone: ads supporting or opposing Sen. Mike Lee and his challenger Evan McMullin. The campaign for Utah's senate seat is now the most expensive in state history, with more than $25 million brought in by candidates, and spent by super PACs on advertisements.
As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too

MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead

With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
Canzano: Pulling back the curtain on Cam Rising's disappearing act

The Fox Sports 1 broadcast crew went home disappointed after calling Utah's win over Washington State on Thursday night and I can't say I blame them. It was a nice win for the Utes, who played without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Utah won on the road. That's not easy. But it may owe the FS1 broadcast team an apology. Decide for yourself.
Utah limps to 'team win,' but injuries hamper team down the stretch

PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah quarterbacks Cam Rising and Bryson Barnes jogged onto the field together before Thursday night's pivotal game against Washington State. The duo tossed the ball back and forth as they warmed up for the evening bout. There was nothing unusual about the scene — it's what they've done each game this season — other than Rising had a brace on his right knee and there was a slight limp as he walked.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

