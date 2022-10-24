Read full article on original website
Fox News wanted nationally televised debate between Lee and McMullin. Only 1 agreed
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin were both offered a chance to participate in a second, nationally televised debate on Fox News. McMullin agreed, but Lee did not. That's according to a statement from the McMullin campaign, which claims staff...
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated
SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
Cox, UDOT 'very serious' about an 'interstate' of trails to connect Utah
WOODS CROSS — Utah is already home to the "Golden Spoke," a series of multi-use trails that connect communities throughout the Wasatch Front. There are many other similar trail systems scattered across the state, as well. But the Golden Spoke may one day become much, much larger. Gov. Spencer...
What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?
ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
It's Utah's most expensive race: Where is the money coming from?
SALT LAKE CITY — They're hard to miss, taking over your TV, mailbox and cell phone: ads supporting or opposing Sen. Mike Lee and his challenger Evan McMullin. The campaign for Utah's senate seat is now the most expensive in state history, with more than $25 million brought in by candidates, and spent by super PACs on advertisements.
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too
MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”
Utah is in midst of its most competitive senate race in decades, as incumbent Republican Mike Lee faces off against former Republican-turned-Independent Evan McMullin. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to McMullin about his campaign, and how he would serve as a “true Independent” in the senate. Oct. 24, 2022.
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Canzano: Pulling back the curtain on Cam Rising's disappearing act
The Fox Sports 1 broadcast crew went home disappointed after calling Utah's win over Washington State on Thursday night and I can't say I blame them. It was a nice win for the Utes, who played without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Utah won on the road. That's not easy. But it may owe the FS1 broadcast team an apology. Decide for yourself.
Utah limps to 'team win,' but injuries hamper team down the stretch
PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah quarterbacks Cam Rising and Bryson Barnes jogged onto the field together before Thursday night's pivotal game against Washington State. The duo tossed the ball back and forth as they warmed up for the evening bout. There was nothing unusual about the scene — it's what they've done each game this season — other than Rising had a brace on his right knee and there was a slight limp as he walked.
Layton parents urge others to openly communicate following daughter's suicide
The parents of 15-year-old Aislynn Mancini hope that by talking about their daughter's suicide, other families will begin to have tough but important conversations.
