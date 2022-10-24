Read full article on original website
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
KOAT 7
Not all prison calls are listened to prior to inmates' release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just days before a Roswell man was released from prison, he called his girlfriend, threatening her if she was with another man. Once released, authorities say, he went to her home and shot and killed her. Now, the case is at the center of debate for...
KRQE News 13
Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs’ campaign HQ in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Police did not release the person’s name or say whether they believe the crime was politically motivated. Sgt. Phil Krynsky said more information would be released later Thursday.
nmag.gov
AG Balderas Announces Pretrial Detention of Serial Organized Retail Criminal Who Enlisted the Help of Her 15-Year-Old Daughter
ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that at a pretrial detention hearing on Monday afternoon, Judge Cindy Leos granted the State’s pretrial detention motion on Lovelea Degeer. Judge Leos determined Degeer will be held pending trial and found that Degeer showed “terrible judgment” through her pattern of conduct, which includes Degeer’s current criminal charges and the allegation that she stored a gun under the bed of her 12-year-old son. Judge Leos concluded that no release conditions could be fashioned that would protect the community.
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members
LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony. […]
KOAT 7
First 'Missing Persons Day' held in New Mexico
A day some relatives and advocates never thought would happen, for the first time, New Mexico is hosting 'Missing Person's Day.'. The event allowed families to seek some answers, including resources for when those biggest fears become a reality. One organizer hopes this event allows others to feel welcome. "I...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
New Mexico rancher honored for work with Hereford breed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico rancher Bill King has been inducted into the Hereford Association Hall of Fame. The designation is given to ranchers who have dynamically influenced the direction and advancement of the Hereford breed. The Kings have been ranching for more than 100 years. Bill King started his Hereford herd as a high […]
rrobserver.com
Worker charged in halfway house rapes
A former maintenance worker at a women’s halfway house is accused of raping a woman multiple times in late 2021 and early 2022 in the South Valley facility. Nathan Sena, 37, is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual penetration while in a position of authority in the repeated rape of a woman from Nov. 14, 2021 to Feb. 17, 2022.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
CNBC
Albequerque Head sentenced to 7.5 years for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
The January 6th insurrectionist who dragged D.C. police officer Michael Fanone into the middle of a mob, Albuquerque Head, was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison today. Head traveled to the Capitol from Tennessee.
KVIA
NM Attorney General: New Mexico, Texas and Colorado reach “historic agreement” over the waters of the Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- After a nearly decade-long battle, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced a "historic agreement" between Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado over how to divide water from the Rio Grande between southern New Mexico and west Texas. Details of the agreement, which still requires approval,...
KRQE News 13
NMDOH encourages New Mexicans to use ‘NM Notify’ app
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is urging residents to download the NM Notify app to help report positive COVID-19 home tests. According to a news release, about 760,000 New Mexicans are already using the app to be notified if they’ve likely been exposed.
Project to begin to improve creek stability along the Pecos River
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is working on a project to better protect the Pecos River and nearby habitats. The project will focus on about 1,000 feet of the river near Cowles. Crews will install structures to reduce erosion, enhance fish habitat, and improve the river’s ability to withstand flooding. They will also […]
KRQE News 13
Breezy afternoon before next fall storm system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the calm before the storm, with mostly dry and sunny conditions expected across the state. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees into this afternoon, but still remain below average across the central and northern parts of the state. Cloud coverage may begin pushing in north late tonight ahead of a low pressure system.
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Mexico, backs up right to abortion
The VP was in town to support Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham but also talk about protecting abortion rights in the state. This is something Grisham has pledged to do.
