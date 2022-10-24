‘Yellowstone’ fanboy Drake celebrates his birthday with the ultimate gift from Rip Wheeler himself

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) On Moving From LA To Montana: “You’re A Lot Less Distracted… I Love It”
We all know Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton, as one of the most likable characters on Yellowstone. The son of John Dutton, Kayce is a level-headed cowboy and former Navy SEAL that has returned to the Dutton Ranch, and is loyal to his father and will do whatever it takes to keep the Dutton family name alive and well.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ lands a release date
It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes ignites fans with promise in new Instagram post
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes finally joined the social media world in September with an exciting announcement for fans: he is working on a country album and will perform at 2023’s Stagecoach. Fans were thrilled at the news, but more so because they could finally keep up to date with...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: This country music star wants to join the Dutton Ranch as the series honors one of its best ranch hands
Howdy Yellowstone fans; we’re hoping all of you ranch hands and corporate shark eaters out there are soaking in the beginnings of a cowboy-centric week. If you’re anything like us, the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing has you playing her best hits on repeat while enjoying a working afternoon or a glass of sweet tea on the front porch. As far as news goes in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, there’s a country music star throwing his name into the cowboy hat to join the Yellowstone cast as the series honors one of our favorite ranch hands.
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle
In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
realitytitbit.com
Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?
Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West somehow manages to find humor in his career suicide by cutting ties with himself
Ye is now radioactive. After a slew of antisemitic ramblings, the companies he was partnered with have dropped him like a hot rock. Adidas, Balenciaga, TJ Maxx, Christies, Foot Locker, Gap, Vogue, and talent agencies UTA and CAA have all announced they’ll either no longer work with him or stock Yeezy-brand products. On top of all that, his controversial Donda Academy is now closed “with immediate effect”.
Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
World Class Idiot Lays Down In Front Of Bison At Yellowstone National Park
Idiots are a dime a dozen at Yellowstone, or any national park for that matter. I mean, idiots are a dime a dozen everywhere you go but Yellowstone just seems to be the perfect storm… it’s packed with people, it’s packed with wild animals, and everybody already has their phone or camera out, ready to capture the madness.
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
'Yellowstone' Actor Goes Full Cowboy in New Photos From Fragrance Campaign
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is embracing cowboy energy in his latest Instagram post introducing his new partnership with Stetson Fragrances. The actor, 38—who stars as Kaye Dutton on the popular Western drama series—shared a series of shots to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 26, giving his followers a glimpse into the new campaign filmed at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In the photos, Grimes is seen sporting a stylish cowboy hat and denim button-up shirt, while riding a horse in one of the still shots.
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Reveals the Story Behind Kayce Dutton’s Iconic Jacket
Few clothing items are as iconic on Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton’s time-worn, waxed canvas jacket; a costume piece that Luke Grimes was immediately drawn to. If you picture Kayce – the always even-tempered yet indecisive heir to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch – chances are you’re picturing him in this jacket. It’s a classic Western wear piece, one that many of us have owned a version of ourselves (including this Outsider). Mine was an Eddie Bauer waxed tan suede, bought at a far more blue-collar price a good 15-years-ago. But Kayce’s? Only the best for a Dutton.
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Her Birthday Celebration With Orlando Bloom and Daughter Daisy
Watch: Katy Perry Shares DETAILS on Wedding to Orlando Bloom. It's time to bust out the fireworks for Katy Perry's birthday. The singer turned 38 years old on Oct. 25 and gave fans a glimpse into her celebration with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
Truly Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Of A Bull Elk Watching Two Bull Moose Go At It
Even the other animals are impressed with this battle. But, how could they not be? Moose are a massive animal, the largest in the deer family with some known to weigh north of 1,500-pounds. Elk are large, but are nothing compared to a moose in size, weighing in around 700-pounds.
Comments / 0