Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
DaBaby Compares Himself To 2Pac, 50 Cent, Will Smith & More In New Funk Flex Freestyle
DaBaby has made some braggadocious comparisons to 2Pac, 50 Cent, and even Will Smith in his latest Funk Flex freestyle. The Charlottesville rapper used his time rapping on The Trammps “Rubber Band” instrumental — which The Game and 50 Cent sampled for “Hate It Or Love It” — to issue a warning to those that he believed had “blacklisted” him from the industry, saying that he’s got “plenty of game” just like 50 Cent, and that it’s “Me Against The World” like 2Pac.
New Music Friday: New Albums From Westside Gunn, Kodak Black, Smino, Duke Deuce + More
NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - Yet another edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Albums coverage is overflowing with releases from the biggest names in Hip Hop right now. Griselda’s Westside Gunn closes out his Hitler Wears Hermes series with a star-studded 10th installment, Kodak Black drops his second project of the year, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, and Smino ends the four-year wait for a new album with Luv 4 Rent.
Nas & Wu-Tang Clan Unite On DJ Green Lantern’s ‘Wu York State Of Mind’ Mixtape
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan have just wrapped their N.Y. State of Mind joint tour, but the former’s DJ is keeping the party going with a brand new mixtape. Inspired by his time on the road with the Hip Hop titans, DJ Green Lantern has dropped off Wu York State of Mind, which pairs Nas rhymes and Wu beats or vice versa.
Lil Wayne Adds Rick Ross, Quavo, Cam’ron & More To Lil Weezyana Fest Lineup
Lil Wayne has added a few new acts to his forthcoming Lil Weezyana festival, which kicks off this coming weekend. While Tunechi still serves as the main headliner at this Saturday’s (October 29) event, he will now be bringing along Rick Ross, Quavo and Takeoff, Cam’ron, Rob 49, Babyface Ray, Neno and Mellow Rackz.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West Responds To 50 Cent's Joke About Costly Anti-Semitism Backlash
Kanye West has responded to 50 Cent’s joke about the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic ramblings. In his return to Instagram on Thursday (October 27), Ye posted a fake news headline that read: “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West,” to which he wrote in the caption: “Had to cut ties bro.”
Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’
Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
Kanye West Reacts To Losing ‘$2 Billion In One Day’ Following adidas Termination
Kanye West has returned to Instagram and reacted to losing “$2 billion in one day” after his adidas contract was terminated. The rap mogul took to social media on Thursday morning (October 27) to send a message to entertainment industry super agent Ari Emanuel after he called for companies to stop working with him.
Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal
Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
Nicki Minaj Throws 2nd Birthday Party For Son Papa Bear
Nicki Minaj has thrown a massive birthday party for her son Papa Bear, pulling out all the stops to make sure her baby fully enjoyed himself. The Pinkprint rapper took to Instagram to showcase the heavily-detailed Minions party she set up for her son, who turned 2 on September 30.
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon Addresses Diddy & Ma$e Beef
Ex-Bad Boy artist Loon has addressed the longstanding feud between former running mates Diddy and Ma$e, explaining how he thinks they should let bygones be bygones. The “Down For Me” rapper sat down for a recent interview with Hype+ where he voiced that Diddy and Ma$e should be able to peacefully coexist and leave their past to be since they’ve both achieved so much and have become iconic figures in rap culture.
Kanye West Feels Wrath Of Jewish Rapper Kosha Dillz In New Diss Track
Kanye West has made yet another enemy in the wake of his anti-Semitic rants, the Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz. The notable New York rapper dropped his new single on Friday (October 21) titled “Death Con 3,” which is based on Ye’s “I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people” comment.
Consequence Calls Out G.O.O.D. Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye West
Consequence has called out G.O.O.D. Music artists — past and present — for not publicly supporting Kanye West amid the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic comments. The Queens, New York rapper — who was one of the first artists signed by Ye and spent almost a decade on the label — posted a video on social media on Friday (October 28) questioning his fellow G.O.O.D. Music alumni for not coming to Kanye’s aid.
Denzel Curry & redveil Drop ‘PG Baby (Remix)’ Video
Denzel Curry and redveil have linked up for a remix of the latter’s hit song “pg baby” — watch the song’s video below. The Learn 2 Swim remix comes after redveil toured with Curry on his Melt My Eyez Tour earlier this year, and the grainy music video to “pg baby” features footage from some of their liveliest shows together.
G Herbo Drops Off Hard-Hitting New L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Los Angeles, CA – G Herbo has made his debut on the L.A. Leakers where he unleashed a bristling freestyle earlier this week over an original beat. The Chicago native reflects on his love for his block and reveals he paid his lawyer $500,000 to beat a case while gliding over the smooth production.
Rick Ross Gets $1.5 Million Watch Delivered By Armored Vehicle
Atlanta, GA - Rick Ross has purchased a watch so valuable it had to be delivered to him in an armored vehicle. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (October 27), Rozay showcased the armored vehicle driving through the front gates of his sprawling Promise Land estate, with a security guard leading the way.
Lil Baby Recalls Losing $600K While Gambling With Drake & Meek Mill
Lil Baby loves to gamble, even though things don’t always go his way. In a recent interview with Complex, the 4PF boss revealed he lost $600,000 in one night while gambling with Drake and Meek Mill in the Bahamas last year. “That’s actually how I know Mike Rubin. Just...
Lil Pump Doesn't Think J. Cole Predicted His Career Decline: 'He Predicted Shit'
Lil Pump doesn’t believe J. Cole crystal-balled his career trajectory. The Harverd Dropout rapper reflected on his brief spat — and subsequent sit-down — with the Dreamville MC in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, where he refuted the notion that Cole predicted his supposed decline following his breakout hit “Gucci Gang.”
