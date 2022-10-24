DaBaby has made some braggadocious comparisons to 2Pac, 50 Cent, and even Will Smith in his latest Funk Flex freestyle. The Charlottesville rapper used his time rapping on The Trammps “Rubber Band” instrumental — which The Game and 50 Cent sampled for “Hate It Or Love It” — to issue a warning to those that he believed had “blacklisted” him from the industry, saying that he’s got “plenty of game” just like 50 Cent, and that it’s “Me Against The World” like 2Pac.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO