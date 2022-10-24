Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
ESPN
Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78
Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
New renderings of proposed Tennessee Titans stadium
Images of what the new proposed Tennessee Titans stadium are being released for the first time.
Look: Renderings Of Tennessee Titans' New $2 Billion Stadium Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium their home since 1999. However, after new renderings of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville were released today, some speculation ensued on a potential Titans' move away from their home field of more than two decades. "NEW: A first look at ...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
whopam.com
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
Wind Advisory For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
DVM 360
Thrive opens new clinic in Nashville
The health care network has more than 350 locations across the United States. Thrive Pet Healthcare, a veterinary healthcare network, opened a new location in the greater Nashville area on October 22, 2022. The new clinic, Thrive Pet Healthcare Wedgewood, hosted a grand opening and open house that allowed pet owners in the area to meet staff, tour the facility, and participate in a Halloween costume contest. The clinic is located at 811 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, Tennessee.
visitfranklin.com
7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
wdhn.com
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
lbmjournal.com
Old South Wood celebrates with ribbon cutting
Summertown, Tenn. — About 75 people packed into the office of Old South Wood in Summertown (Lawrence County) Wednesday morning to celebrate the new business with a ribbon cutting. Old South Wood was started in Middle Tennessee earlier this year by Eric Stoll. His previous career had been spent...
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
carthagecourier.com
Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October
A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
