Jacksonville, FL

Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.
BALTIMORE, MD
Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with “no limitations,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained...
DENVER, CO
NFL trade deadline isn't so boring anymore

Christian McCaffrey already played his first game with the San Francisco 49ers. Robert Quinn and James Robinson joined their new teams this week. More players will be on the move by Tuesday. The NFL trade deadline is far more exciting than it used to be.
Stephen Curry scores 33 as Warriors hold off Heat 123-110

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Smooth as ever starting his 14th NBA season, Stephen Curry shook Tyler Herro and made it look oh so easy. Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night.
MIAMI, FL
Golden State 123, Miami 110

MIAMI (110) Butler 8-13 7-7 27, Martin 3-10 0-0 8, Adebayo 10-13 6-8 26, Herro 3-12 0-0 7, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, Jovic 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Strus 5-11 1-2 14, Vincent 3-8 2-3 9. Totals 39-88 18-22 110.

