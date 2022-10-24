ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Jackson's strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore's locker room after the team's pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

WVU quarterback provides a deep understanding of the game

It is a shame that we in the media, and you fans in the stands and in front of your screens, probably won’t get to see or hear more from West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels than what the five-month run of this season will provide. Although he has said...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Broncos' Chubb eyes Denver 'long-term' amid trade rumors

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by trade rumors but said Friday that he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.”. Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

NFL trade deadline isn't so boring anymore

Christian McCaffrey already played his first game with the San Francisco 49ers. Robert Quinn and James Robinson joined their new teams this week. More players will be on the move by Tuesday. The NFL trade deadline is far more exciting than it used to be.
WVNews

Browns sign snapper Hughlett to 4-year contract extension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns locked up dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett by signing him to a four-year contract extension on Friday. Hughlett is in his eighth season with the Browns, and has handled snapping duties in every game since the start of the 2015 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with “no limitations,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Brewers' Arnold cherishes opportunity after paying his dues

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matt Arnold has spent over two decades working for a handful of different major league organizations as he awaited the opportunity to run a franchise’s baseball operations. That time has come as Arnold tries to help the Milwaukee Brewers resume their string of playoff appearances...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Astros, Phillies set rosters ahead of World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies made only minor changes from their Championship Series rosters for their World Series rosters ahead of Game 1 on Friday night. Houston added left-hander reliever Will Smith, who was left the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Golden State 123, Miami 110

MIAMI (110) Butler 8-13 7-7 27, Martin 3-10 0-0 8, Adebayo 10-13 6-8 26, Herro 3-12 0-0 7, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, Jovic 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Strus 5-11 1-2 14, Vincent 3-8 2-3 9. Totals 39-88 18-22 110.
WVNews

Blaney crew chief returns in time for critical playoff race

Ryan Blaney gets his crew chief back for the most important weekend of his NASCAR season after an untimely suspension. The first task for Jonathan Hassler? Get his driver a strong starting spot in the last race to qualify for the championship. There are three spots up for grab at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy