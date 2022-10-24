Read full article on original website
WVNews
Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no
Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.
WVNews
Jackson's strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore's locker room after the team's pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.
WVNews
WVU quarterback provides a deep understanding of the game
It is a shame that we in the media, and you fans in the stands and in front of your screens, probably won’t get to see or hear more from West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels than what the five-month run of this season will provide. Although he has said...
WVNews
Broncos' Chubb eyes Denver 'long-term' amid trade rumors
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by trade rumors but said Friday that he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.”. Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
WVNews
Surging Jets look to end 12-game skid vs. rival Patriots
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Look around the New York Jets' locker room to find someone who remembers what it was like to beat the New England Patriots — and you can't.
WVNews
NFL trade deadline isn't so boring anymore
Christian McCaffrey already played his first game with the San Francisco 49ers. Robert Quinn and James Robinson joined their new teams this week. More players will be on the move by Tuesday. The NFL trade deadline is far more exciting than it used to be.
WVNews
Browns sign snapper Hughlett to 4-year contract extension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns locked up dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett by signing him to a four-year contract extension on Friday. Hughlett is in his eighth season with the Browns, and has handled snapping duties in every game since the start of the 2015 season.
WVNews
Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with “no limitations,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained...
WVNews
Tkachuk brothers to meet in same NHL division for 1st time
Chantal Tkachuk’s rule still stands. And it remains pretty straightforward — there will be no fighting.
WVNews
Brewers' Arnold cherishes opportunity after paying his dues
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matt Arnold has spent over two decades working for a handful of different major league organizations as he awaited the opportunity to run a franchise’s baseball operations. That time has come as Arnold tries to help the Milwaukee Brewers resume their string of playoff appearances...
WVNews
Astros, Phillies set rosters ahead of World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies made only minor changes from their Championship Series rosters for their World Series rosters ahead of Game 1 on Friday night. Houston added left-hander reliever Will Smith, who was left the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs....
WVNews
Golden State 123, Miami 110
MIAMI (110) Butler 8-13 7-7 27, Martin 3-10 0-0 8, Adebayo 10-13 6-8 26, Herro 3-12 0-0 7, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, Jovic 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Strus 5-11 1-2 14, Vincent 3-8 2-3 9. Totals 39-88 18-22 110.
WVNews
Blaney crew chief returns in time for critical playoff race
Ryan Blaney gets his crew chief back for the most important weekend of his NASCAR season after an untimely suspension. The first task for Jonathan Hassler? Get his driver a strong starting spot in the last race to qualify for the championship. There are three spots up for grab at...
