Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Best Halloween TV Episodes
Some of the best moments in television are those that test the limits of their material, experimenting with new ideas and storytelling modes while still maintaining a recognizable through line. Which is why special event episodes of TV tend to be some of the most memorable. And this is especially...
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's First Trailer Has a Surprise Guest
The first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here and it includes a special guest. The special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022. Disney+ finally shared the first trailer for James Gunn's Guardians Holiday Special and like all good Holiday Specials, it's about friends helping each other out. Peter is still sad following the events around Gamora after Avengers: Endgame and it's up to Drax and Mantis to cheer him up by bringing him his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon.
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
IGN
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
IGN
Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Episode Ending Explained
Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
IGN
What Should Be James Gunn's Next DC Movie or Show?
James Gunn has done an excellent job highlighting ensemble casts in films like The Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Scooby-Doo. He also brought Peacemaker into the forefront with a series focused on him after his appearance in The Suicide Squad. WB Discovery announced that Gunn will now...
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game Face-Off
Halloween is nearly here, and that means the spooky season has officially arrived. It’s the perfect time of year to celebrate all things terrifying alongside eating the finest candies the world has to offer and dressing up to your heart’s content. Another great way to celebrate is by playing or replaying a scary game to get in the holiday spirit. The only problem? There are SO many to choose from. To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide what the best horror game of all time is.
IGN
Star Wars: The High Republic Begins Phase 2 in Exclusive 'Convergence' Excerpt
When it comes to the current, Disney-approved Star Wars canon, most of what we know about the era before the Prequel Trilogy has been revealed in the High Republic initiative. The various High Republic novels and comics are set in a time before the Republic has been consumed by corruption and deceit, when the Jedi are still peacekeepers and explorers. With the release of the new novel Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence, Lucasfilm is officially kicking off Phase 2 of this multi-pronged saga.
IGN
High on Life Exclusive Animated Short: New Town - IGN First
Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland's upcoming comedy-FPS High on Life is packed full of funny content, including a slew of in-game TV shows, movies, and shorts. Take a look at one of those shorts, called "New Town," in this exclusive clip.
IGN
Poker Face - Official Teaser
Poker Face is a 10-episode “mystery-of-the-week” series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.
IGN
Oscar Isaac Says There's 'No Official Word' on Moon Knight Season 2
Oscar Isaac has confirmed that Moon Knight Season 2 isn't set in stone yet, but he is hoping Marvel will pick it up for another run. During a recent interview with Collider, Isaac said he couldn't "definitively" speak out about whether Moon Knight would return for a second season because he hadn't received any "official word" from Marvel yet. He assured fans that he was in the same position as them, just waiting to "see what happens" with his character in the MCU.
IGN
Disney Plus Will Become the New Home of Doctor Who Outside the UK
The Doctor and the TARDIS are traveling to a new streaming service. BBC announced that Doctor Who fans outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch new episodes of the show on Disney+ while the BBC will remain Doctor Who's home in the UK and Ireland. This change will take effect starting in November 2023, when the show returns for its 60th anniversary.
IGN
Joel McHale Tells Community Fans to Prepare to Shed Tears When the Movie Arrives
Community star Joe McHale was reduced to tears by the upcoming film script. During an interview with The Wrap, McHale revealed that he “cried like a baby” during the Community film’s first table read. “You know that I’m sarcastic about literally f***ing everything but there will be...
IGN
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
IGN
Charon's Staircase - Official Launch Trailer
Charon's Staircase is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Watch the trailer for another look at the creepy world of Charon's Staircase and learn more about Agent Desmond's mission in this first-person horror mystery game, where you uncover dark secrets in a fictional government facility.
IGN
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Adds The Good Place Star in Mystery Role
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania has added The Good Place star, William Jackson Harper. According to Variety, Harper will be joining the MCU in an unknown role that’s apparently a “closely guarded secret”. Harper is best known for the role of Chidi Anagonye in the hit comedy series The Good Place and also starred in the 2019 folk horror, Midsommar.
IGN
James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Films as Co-CEOs
Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new DC leader and it's none other than James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WB Discovery has tapped director James Gunn to become co-CEO of DC Studios, a new division at Warner Bros that will replace DC Films and oversee DC's film, TV, and animation projects.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Official 'Time' Teaser Trailer
Here's another look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in its new teaser trailer. The upcoming movie stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and more. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.
IGN
Fall Guys - Falloween Event Trailer
Watch the cute, spooky trailer for Fall Guys' Falloween event, featuring various costumes, including Ghostbusters and more. The Falloween event in Fall Guys will be available from October 27 to October 31, 2022.
IGN
Fantastic Four Reportedly Won’t Feature Doctor Doom as the Primary Villain; William Jackson Harper Casted in Ant Man 3 and More
For the past few weeks, we haven't heard much about Marvel's Fantastic Four project since it was postponed to 2025. However recently, popular insider Jeff Sneider revealed a major scoop about the long-awaited film in The Hot Mic show with John Rocha by sharing that the Fantastic Four's first foe will not be Doctor Doom.
Comments / 0