3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
The Pit BBQ, Mr. Hummus, Cheesecake Girl among Bubbly Hall’s opening lineup
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany-area food hall expects to be open in mid-December. Bubbly Hall, a 15,000-square-foot newly built center that’s been in the works for more than a year, has set Dec. 14 as its grand opening date, though the space expects to have some soft opening hours in […]
columbusunderground.com
Bites & Sips: Randazzo On Big Brunch, Peach Cobbler, Punk Pigs & More Closings
Chef Catie Randazzo will soon be gracing TV screens as a contestant on new HBO Max show The Big Brunch. Randazzo is one of 10 chefs that will be vying for $300,000 on the eight-episode series centered on that quintessential weekend meal: brunch. The series is created and hosted by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek fame, along with judges chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you like Cantonese cuisine, you can't go wrong with Yau's Chinese Bistro, which is located in the University District neighborhood. Customer recommendations include the roast duck wonton noodles, chao gui dew (a delicious stir-fried rice noodle dish with shrimp and Chinese sausage), house pan fried noodles, and jeje chicken hot pot.
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
Crawford Hoying expands hotel portfolio with Whitestone Companies joint venture
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A week after announcing a boutique hotel project with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Crawford Hoying is expanding its hospitality portfolio yet again. The Dublin developer has entered into a joint venture with another local firm, Whitestone Capital – the capital investment division of Lewis Center-based Whitestone Companies, a real estate […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Hotels In Downtown Columbus
One thing I have always loved about this city is the way that we welcome visitors. The Midwest is known for being warm and welcoming and I’d argue that no one does it better than Columbus. What can I say? As residents, we know what makes our city such a lovely place to visit and we’re always happy to help people experience it for themselves.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Aimee and Steve Kropp
Oct. 24, 2021 | As the 2022 Ohio Renaissance Festival draws to a close, we thought it’d be fun to highlight a very special feature of the 2021 festival: Aimee (Travis) and Steve Kropp’s wedding. The pair were on a fast track from the moment a mutual friend...
columbusmessenger.com
Hundreds enjoy West Jeff Fall Festival
The 2022 Fall Fest was held Oct. 22 at the West Jefferson Community Center. The event included trunk-or-treat, food, haunted hayrides, face painting, mechanical bull rides and a haunted house.
Columbus apartment complex owners ordered to sell or give up property
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of an east Columbus apartment complex will sell the property or be taken over by new management, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. Klein said the city and the owner of Latitude Five25 on Sawyer Boulevard are nearing a deal to sell the complex in the next three months, in addition to paying a $50,000 contempt fine at closing.
Columbus Zoo in Ohio announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a new baby mandrill, which is a species of Old World monkey. In a social media post Wednesday, the zoo shared pictures of the infant in the arms of his mother Malaika. The tweet’s caption noted that the newborn boy was born […]
WSYX ABC6
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus
1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
Latitude Five25 owners will have to sell apartment complex, city attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is close to an agreement with the company owning Latitude Five25 apartments – asking them to sell the crime-ridden, unsanitary complex within three months of the resolution. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release Tuesday he expects to finalize the agreement with management company […]
Times Gazette
Land bank begins properties demolition
The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
Columbus schools eyeing software to address bus route issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
