Arizona is refreshed and ready for the remainder of the 2022 season after getting a much-needed week off from the college football grind. But so too did its opponent, 10th-ranked USC, which is in town Saturday for Homecoming. The Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) lost 43-42 at Utah before their bye,...

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO