Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
News-Medical.net
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
A big group of bacteria found in our soil, our water and our showerheads are harmless for most of us, but a new study indicates they are associated with an increased risk of dying in individuals whose kidneys have failed. In what appears to be the first study of its...
ajmc.com
First-line Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Offers Resolution for Patients With Clostridiodes difficile, Study Says
Microbiota restoration may be a solution for effectively treating patients with Clostridiodes difficile infection, according to researchers. A clinical trial found evidence supporting first-line fecal microbiota transplantation (early FMT), in addition to vancomycin, may be an effective treatment for early Clostridioides difficile infection. In fact, the study, conducted by the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark between June 21, 2021 – April 1, 2022, was stopped early due to the superior results.
ajmc.com
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
ajmc.com
Serum α-Synuclein Associated With Impaired Executive Function in Patients With Obesity, T1D
Serum α-synuclein was found to be increased in children with obesity and type 1 diabetes (T1D), which was linked to the impairment of executive function in these children. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that α-synuclein could have a role in the impairment of executive function (EF) in children with obesity and those with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Diastolic blood pressure and waist to hip ratio were also parameters associated with an increase in α-synuclein.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
psychologytoday.com
Neurological Effects of COVID-19 Linked to 3 Cytokines
COVID-19 prompts a storm of inflammatory cytokines that penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and directly affect the brain. Neurological symptoms from COVID-19 appear to be due to peripheral IL6 crossing the BBB and inducing brain cells to produce IL12 and IL13. The inability to cross the BBB hampers promising drug...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
ajmc.com
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes on Prior Authorization, Clinical Documentation Issues Limiting Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Access
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, discussed how prior authorizations and other insurance requirements are limiting treatment access in atopic dermatitis and how dermatologists can help ameliorate these approval issues. Clinical documentation is vital to...
What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?
Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
reviewofoptometry.com
COPD Associated with Ocular Changes
COPD patients show vascular differences on OCT-A. Photo: Lori Mandy Pennington, OD. Click image to enlarge. Although COPD primarily affects the lungs, the natural course of the disease seems to also encompass tissues of the eye, as indicated by one recent study. The work aimed to record retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness and vascular density alterations in the retina and optic disc caused by the disease. Effects on the tissues were more pronounced in cases of severe COPD, and additional pronounced effects were seen in the areas of the deep capillary plexus and the radial peripapillary capillary plexus.
Medical News Today
What are the long-term effects of stroke?
A stroke occurs when there is a blood clot or bleeding in a blood vessel, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can affect people of any age and can cause long-term complications. Recovery is possible but depends on the stroke’s severity and a person’s overall health. American...
ajmc.com
Dupilumab Efficacy in AD Not Affected by Age of Disease Onset
Dupilumab exhibited similarly significant and sustained improvements in atopic dermatitis (AD) signs, symptoms, and quality of life of adult patients with moderate to severe AD, regardless of age of disease onset, compared with placebo. The efficacy of dupilumab among adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) does not...
What Is Glaucoma?
Glaucoma is one of the most serious eye diseases that occurs when there are problems with the drainage system of the eyes, causing pressure to build up in the eyes. When there is a lot of pressure in the eyes, the optic nerve is the first thing to suffer. If the optic nerve is damaged, the person will never be able to see again.
physiciansweekly.com
Risk Factors for SSI in Dermatologic Surgery
In order to reduce the likelihood of a surgical site infection (SSI) occurring after dermatologic surgery, it is important first to identify any potential risk factors. The purpose of this study is to examine the potential associations between SSI and various procedural parameters. The databases MEDLINE, EMBASE, CENTRAL, and trial registrations were used in this comprehensive literature assessment. Risk bias was measured using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale. If necessary, the authors used random effects models to compute risk factors and conduct a meta-analysis. However, data were narratively summarised when possible. There were a total of 15 observational studies that analyzed 25,928 operations. A total of 7 studies were of high quality, 2 were average, and 6 were subpar. Higher rates of SSI were observed after procedures involving local flaps (risk ratio [RR] 3.26, 95% CI 1.92-5.53) and skin grafting (risk ratio [RR] 2.95, 95% CI 1.37-6.34). The risk of infection was 34% lower when a simple closure was used (RR 0.34, 95% CI 0.25-0.46). With regards to SSI, second-intention healing was not linked to an increased risk (RR 1.82, 95% CI 0.40-8.35). It’s possible that the SSI rate wouldn’t change if patients were allowed to wait longer to close their wounds. The greater the degree of contamination before surgery, the higher the potential for infection. Excisions more than 20 mm and the use of surgical drains may both increase the risk of SSI. However, the evidence connecting these 2 factors is weak. SSIs are more likely to occur after procedures involving local flaps, skin grafting, or severely contaminated surgical sites. Infection after surgery is not linked to delayed or second intention recovery.
Comments / 0