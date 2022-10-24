Read full article on original website
redoakexpress.com
Horror film shot nearby, stars plenty of local talent
For those who enjoy horror movies from the 1980s and early 90s, there is a new killer in town. “Tapehead: The Return of Jacob Cobb” has pretty much wrapped up shooting, and on Nov. 1 will begin the long, tedious editing phase, before it’s released as an independent horror film in May or June of 2023.
Community orchard planted within Evergreen Cemetery
Live Well Montgomery County is celebrating the completion of a community orchard to help benefit the Red Oak community and the surrounding area. In early October, 17 fruit trees, including apple, apricot, plum, pear, peach and cherry trees, and 10 fruit bushes, blackberry raspberry, and honeyberries, were planted at the community garden on the far eastern side of the Evergreen Cemetery. The funding was provided by a gratitude grant from the Elks National Foundation.
