Carlos Urbina Verboonen
3d ago
plea deal?? really!! ?? what? a week in jail for murder?? wow no wonder we have people killed every day,, RIP the baby
14news.com
Man shot on Herbert Ave. is facing trial in Lamasco drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue in Evansville. The call came in at 8:29 p.m. Thursday. Police reports show 35-year-old Demario Montez Holman was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital with...
wevv.com
Evansville woman takes plea deal in case of her 3-year-old's fentanyl overdose death
An Evansville mom has agreed to a plea deal in the case surrounding the fentanyl overdose death of her young child. During a court hearing Tuesday, 44News learned that 21-year-old Makaylee Opperman agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to deal narcotics and neglect resulting in death in connection with the overdose death of her young child.
14news.com
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that had been set to start next week has been canceled. Court officials say Makaylee Opperman has accepted a plea deal in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Kamari Opperman. Officials say murder and other charges are dropped, and Opperman agreed to plead guilty...
k105.com
Wanted man facing drug charges in Ohio Co.
A man with a warrant has been arrested on drug charges by Ohio County deputies and drug task force members. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force “explored Leroy Lane,” just off Taffy Road about eight miles north of Hartford.
Man pleads guilty after Warrick County “mask” incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man who refused to leave a Warrick County School board meeting last year after being asked to wear a mask has been sentenced. Police arrested Chandler resident Kyle Schneider at the meeting and charged him with Criminal Trespass. Court documents show that a jury trial was scheduled for December […]
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
wevv.com
EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting
Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
wrul.com
Flowers Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi man has been arrested on a White County Warrant. On Tuesday October 25th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 40 year old Randall Flowers at his residence on 6th Street. The charge on the warrant was Domestic Battery. Flowers paid $350 bond and was released a few hours later. Flowers is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th at 9 a.m.
wevv.com
Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital
A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
witzamfm.com
Driver Arrested after nearly reaching 100 MPH
Jasper- Officers report clocking a driver reaching speeds near 100 mph in Jasper. The incident occurred just after 5:30 AM Tuesday, October 25th on 600 West near 300 South in Jasper. Officials report an officer clocked the driver, 25 year old Mackenzie Jones, at 94 MPH, say they observed Jones reach 98 MPH.
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Blaine Laughlin, 33, of Odon, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $3,500 and bond was posted. Jason Sturgeon, 48, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted.
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart. Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave […]
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
EPD: Bicycle rider hurt in hit-and-run crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a bicycle rider was injured after getting struck by a vehicle in broad daylight. Police say they were flagged down by the victim around noon on Thursday. The bicycle rider told police he was on his way to lunch when he was struck by a car […]
wevv.com
Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations
Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes." The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas. Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through...
wamwamfm.com
Evansville Warehouse is Still Burning a Week Later – Reward Offered for Information
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The fire is still burning at an Evansville warehouse, and investigators are offering a reward for anyone who can answer the question of how the fire started. “The ATF has offered a $5,000 dollar reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of anyone...
