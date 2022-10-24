Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.The suspect was taken into custody by police and identified as 42-year-old David Depape of Berkeley who has posted about rightwing conspiracy theories on social media.Depape was armed with a hammer and specifically targeted the Pelosi home. He is said to have shouted: “Where is Nancy?” before the assault. He reportedly tried to tie up Mr Pelosi.US Capitol Police, the FBI, and San Francisco Police are investigating and have revealed he faces charges including attempted homicide.This is a developing story...

