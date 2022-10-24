SMH: Florida Teen Allegedly Steals $10K From Grandmother’s Safe , Gives Away The Money To Classmates

A Florida student is going viral for allegedly stealing $10,000 from her grandmother’s safe before divvying out the cash to her classmates.

For some middle and high schoolers , it can be tough to fit in so they go to great lengths to impress their classmates. In Florida, police believe that a middle schooler took things to the extreme with that concept and went to great lengths to get into their classmates’ good graces.

Fox6 reports that a Flordia teen decided to win over the entire school in a very expensive way. A Lake Weir Middle Schooler in Summerfield reportedly stole over $10K from her grandmother and then proceeded to hand the money out at the school. Once the Robin Hood-style cash out was discovered, the school’s Principal called the children’s parents in an attempt to recover the money.

As you can imagine recouping the money is proving to be an uphill battle.

“If you would speak with your children, and if they have received money from the student, please turn it in to our school resource officers,” he said in the voicemail, which was sent to McClatchy News by Marion County Public Schools spokesman Kevin Christian report s ModestoBee . “There will be no consequences for turning in the money.”

Deputies from Marion County responded to the school on October 20th and searched the student’s backpack recovering $2,587. Later the grandmother revealed the teen stole the money out of her safe using a screwdriver according to an affidavit. She reportedly had been handing out the money in sums of $200, $400, and $700 to classmates all day, adds ModestoBee.

Talk about generosity.

The pilferer is now facing a grand theft charge and presumably the ire of her family.