Read full article on original website
Related
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU
Lane Kiffin is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Taylor Swift's new album.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
Jake Dickert does not mince words on scuffling WSU offense after loss to Utah
PULLMAN -- Jake Dickert did not sugarcoat things when it came to the Washington State offense's execution on Thursday after the 21-17 loss Utah. After the third-straight defeat and third-straight game under 20 points, Dickert was open in his criticism and said it is an overall execution issue from the entire offense.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork amid Jimbo Fisher fallout: 'I haven’t heard a word out of that guy'
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has come under fire in a big way, but Paul Finebaum turned his attention to Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork on his Wednesday radio program. Finebaum was quick to highlight Fisher’s large contract and how that reflects poorly on Bjork, who arrived in 2019 from Ole Miss.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks
South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
Does Lane Kiffin have what he needs to win big and consistently at Ole Miss? He answers that question.
Does Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin have everything he needs to win big and consistently at Ole Miss? Kiffin was asked that question Wednesday during the weekly SEC teleconference. "Well, I mean, we're winning," Kiffin deadpanned. "I mean, we lost last week, but that was the first time in...
Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
Former Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Mullen Set to Make Broadcast Debut
Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9 action.
247Sports
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance
Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
Ole Miss four-star commit Neeo Avery excited to be back, and thrilled with Rebels
Four-star edge Neeo Avery is back on the field, and also excited in what he is seeing from Ole Miss.
247Sports
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish
Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Jackson State’s announcement
It’s a huge weekend for the Jackson State Tigers. Not only is Deion Sanders’ program hosting HBCU rival Southern but they’ll be doing so under the spotlight of ESPN’s College GameDay, which will be in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson State comes into the game with a record...
Preps to Pros: Oregon QB commit Dante Moore draws rave pro comps from Preps to Pros crew
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore.
Kansas big man Cam Martin to miss multiple weeks due to injury
Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0