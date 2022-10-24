ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle

Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks

South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
BELLFLOWER, CA
247Sports

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance

Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish

Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Jackson State’s announcement

It’s a huge weekend for the Jackson State Tigers. Not only is Deion Sanders’ program hosting HBCU rival Southern but they’ll be doing so under the spotlight of ESPN’s College GameDay, which will be in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson State comes into the game with a record...
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Kansas big man Cam Martin to miss multiple weeks due to injury

Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy