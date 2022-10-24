Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
AOL Corp
5-star cornerback gem Cormani McClain pulls shocker, chooses Miami over Alabama, Gators
Of one thing Canes fans can be assured: Mario Cristobal can recruit. On Thursday night, the recruiting world on social media went nuts, as five-star Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain, 247Sports’ No. 1 corner, chose Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes instead of Alabama and the Florida Gators. McClain is considered the...
AOL Corp
Texas A&M suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely after postgame locker room incident, per report
It is not getting better for Texas A&M. Amid a three-game losing streak that has many questioning the viability of head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies have indefinitely suspended three members of its nationally top-ranked 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPN's Chris Low. Five-star defensive back Denver Harris, four-star wide...
Armando Bacot named to Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Award Watch List
The UNC basketball star has the chance to cement himself as one of the best big men in Tar Heel history.
Takeaways From Florida State's Exhibition Win Over Newberry
The newcomers combined for 56 of 74 points in the Seminoles' victory.
Comments / 0