State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Five Takeaways from Men’s Basketball Media Day

A core group of returnees, three highly-accomplished graduate transfers and the highest-ranked freshmen class in program history provide the Penn State men's basketball team with the tools it needs to build upon an encouraging first year under Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry. The 2022-23 Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 16 Men's Hockey Opens B1G Play at Wisconsin This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. – The 16th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions begin Big Ten Conference action with a trip to Wisconsin to battle the Badgers at the Kohl Center this weekend. Time: FRI: 8:00 p.m. (ET) | SAT: 8:00 p.m. (ET) Streaming Video: Friday | Saturday. Listen: Friday | Saturday. Live...
MADISON, WI
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Fall to Scarlet Knights in a Tight 2-1 Finish

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Despite a second half offensive rally, Penn State lost to Rutgers 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions fall to 5-5-4 overall, 2-2-3 Big Ten. The Nittany Lions applied consistent pressure throughout the first half with five shots. Van Danielson gave Penn State one of its best...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11 Penn State Falls in Four Sets at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – No. 11 Penn State came up short in a road match against Illinois on Wednesday night, falling 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 ) in Big Ten women's volleyball action at Huff Hall. The Nittany Lions dropped to 17-5 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten, while...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Memorable Milestones

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - A pair of Penn State women's hockey seniors hit their 100th career game together on Monday afternoon's win against non-conference opponent, Franklin Pierce. Senior captain Mallory Uihlein and fellow senior Julie Gough both played in their 100th career NCAA game in a Penn State uniform in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Big Ten Finalizes 2023 Football Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Big Ten Conference has approved a 2023 Big Ten football schedule, which was announced on Wednesday. Penn State's 2023 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD. 2023 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. Sept. 2 West Virginia. Sept. 9 Delaware. Sept....
STATE COLLEGE, PA

