Kearney Hub
Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid
A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago. “It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience. With just a couple...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Telltale Signs Yet Of Recession In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As speculation over the potential for a national recession continues, the latest national and Wyoming reports so far aren’t showing signs typical of a recession. Wyoming’s MACRO report highlights a 2.7% increase in total jobs through August year over year,...
Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
cowboystatedaily.com
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
wrrnetwork.com
CWC’s Nursing Program is #1 among all colleges in Wyoming
It’s official: Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) nursing program is the best in the state. That’s according to RegisteredNursing.org, an organization that weighs nursing programs using several metrix, including the NCLEX-RN pass rates — the percentage of students who pass the RN licensing exams. CWC blew past the competition, earning a RegisteredNursing.org score of 92.09. The organization noted CWC’s experienced nursing faculty, as well as the quality of the college’s hands-on, team-based, and active learning models.
Colorado ranked among top 10 states for energy efficiency, study says
A study released in mid-October has recognized the eco-friendly efforts being made by state officials who have implemented energy-saving-focused programs across the state.
Sheridan Media
SGIT to meet in November
The Sage Grouse Implementation Team will hold a meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Headquarters, located at 5400 Bishop Blvd in Cheyenne. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the Sage-Grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) is comprised of representatives from State and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Arch’s Wyoming Coal Mines Has Great 3rd Quarter But Still Has Plans To Shut Everything Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a strong quarter for its Powder River Basin operations, Arch Resources Inc., which owns the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County, remains on track for an accelerated shutdown and reclamation of its Wyoming mines. During the company’s...
EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
cowboystatedaily.com
With Rail Strike Looming, Wyoming Has The Coal To Ship But Can’t Get Enough Trains
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming coal producers are struggling to get their product out and the possibility of a railroad worker strike is adding anxiety on top of limited rail capacity. Randall Luthi, chief energy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon, met with executives at Peabody...
oilcity.news
‘Teachers need time to innovate’: Wyoming SBE, RIDE group hear calls to relax excessive standards, testing
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, Advisory Group held a joint meeting last week to discuss public feedback the two groups have been gathering in regards to how to improve Wyoming’s education.
Sheridan Media
Last day to apply for preference points: Oct. 31
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced that the final day to apply for preference points is Oct. 31. Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn sheep; nonresidents can acquire elk, deer and antelope points. All applications must be submitted online through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.
Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing
As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differences. When the Governor asked us to join a task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we could have said no. We could have let our disagreement on other issues get in the way. […] The post Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon Stresses Fiscally Conservative Response to Rising State Revenues
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a media release in response to Wednesday’s release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group October report. Gordon welcomed the good news of higher-than-expected state revenue forecast, but stressed a fiscally conservative approach to utilizing the funds, most of which should be considered one-time in nature.
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Shooting Himself, Wyoming Hunter Says Handgun Saved Him From Grizzly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In those few moments of furious violence in the remote high country of the Gro Ventre mountains, Lee Francis knew his life hung in the balance between a grizzly’s teeth and claws and his trigger finger. “He was probably less...
Sheridan Media
RIDE Advisory Group and State Board of Education Meet to Discuss the RIDE Initiative and the Profile of a Graduate
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiatives at a joint meeting last week. The RIDE Advisory Group was established with a goal to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system to a position of national leadership.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
wyo4news.com
Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to expand Food For Kids Program
WYOMING — Food Bank of Wyoming is proud to announce the organization recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support their Totes of Hope™ program. The Save the Children Promising Practices grant will support Food Bank of Wyoming’s efforts to alleviate hunger for children across the state.
county17.com
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
