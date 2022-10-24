ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

No Telltale Signs Yet Of Recession In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As speculation over the potential for a national recession continues, the latest national and Wyoming reports so far aren’t showing signs typical of a recession. Wyoming’s MACRO report highlights a 2.7% increase in total jobs through August year over year,...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

CWC’s Nursing Program is #1 among all colleges in Wyoming

It’s official: Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) nursing program is the best in the state. That’s according to RegisteredNursing.org, an organization that weighs nursing programs using several metrix, including the NCLEX-RN pass rates — the percentage of students who pass the RN licensing exams. CWC blew past the competition, earning a RegisteredNursing.org score of 92.09. The organization noted CWC’s experienced nursing faculty, as well as the quality of the college’s hands-on, team-based, and active learning models.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

SGIT to meet in November

The Sage Grouse Implementation Team will hold a meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Headquarters, located at 5400 Bishop Blvd in Cheyenne. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the Sage-Grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) is comprised of representatives from State and...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
COLORADO STATE
Sheridan Media

Last day to apply for preference points: Oct. 31

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced that the final day to apply for preference points is Oct. 31. Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn sheep; nonresidents can acquire elk, deer and antelope points. All applications must be submitted online through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing

As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differences. When the Governor asked us to join a task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we could have said no. We could have let our disagreement on other issues get in the way. […] The post Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Governor Gordon Stresses Fiscally Conservative Response to Rising State Revenues

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a media release in response to Wednesday’s release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group October report. Gordon welcomed the good news of higher-than-expected state revenue forecast, but stressed a fiscally conservative approach to utilizing the funds, most of which should be considered one-time in nature.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

RIDE Advisory Group and State Board of Education Meet to Discuss the RIDE Initiative and the Profile of a Graduate

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiatives at a joint meeting last week. The RIDE Advisory Group was established with a goal to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system to a position of national leadership.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to expand Food For Kids Program

WYOMING — Food Bank of Wyoming is proud to announce the organization recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support their Totes of Hope™ program. The Save the Children Promising Practices grant will support Food Bank of Wyoming’s efforts to alleviate hunger for children across the state.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE

