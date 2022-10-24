Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Riley's Tavern hosts 'Mullets on the Yard' fundraising event with Emmitt 'Mullet Kid' Bailey as special guest
On Saturday, Oct. 22, community members flocked to Riley’s Tavern not only to meet the ‘Mullet Boy,’ but to also do some good. Riley’s Tavern, located just off the Military Ridge State Trail between Verona and Mount Horeb, hosted the ‘Mullets on the Yard’ fundraising event. For each mullet-style haircut someone received, Busch Light donated $50 to Locks of Love, an organization that helps children suffering from long-term hair loss.
Boys soccer: Connor Gage scores hat trick as Verona rolls to sectional final game
Junior Connor Gage scored a hat trick as the Verona boys soccer team beat Beloit Memorial 8-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, Sept. 27, at Verona Area High School. With the win, the third-seeded Wildcats (17-3-0) take on top-seeded Middleton in a sectional final on Saturday,...
Girls swimming: Verona gearing up for Big Eight Conference meet
By the time Verona swimmers step up on the blocks in the Big Eight Conference meet, it will be two weeks since their last double dual meet. Verona, ranked No. 3 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, enters the conference meet with their only dual loss to No. 4-ranked Middleton. Verona will compete in the conference diving meet on Friday, Oct. 28, in Middleton, and the rest of the Big Eight meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Richard Vogel Natatorium at Beloit Memorial High School.
Verona Area School District: Verona seeks applicants to apply for board of education post
The Verona Area School District is seeking applicants for a recently vacated at-large school board position. The board of education post became open with Yanna Williams expected to move to Alabama after accepting a psoition at Tuskegge University, district officials said. Any qualified elector living in the district’s boundaries can apply. The appointee to the board will fill this seat until a successor is elected in spring 2023.
Boys soccer: Connor Gage becomes all-time goal leader as Verona wins regional title
For Verona junior Connor Gage, last week may have felt like a blur. Gage announced on Twitter that he was verbally committing to play soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and he became the program’s leading career goal scorer with 47 after leading the Wildcats to two wins and a sectional berth. The previous career goals record (43) was held by Jonathan Gamez.
Assembly District 80 candidate questionnaire
The Verona Press sent questionnaires to both candidates for the State Assembly District 80 race: Mike Bare and Jacob Luginbuhl. Luginbuhl did not respond before the deadline. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Mike Bare (D) Why...
