By the time Verona swimmers step up on the blocks in the Big Eight Conference meet, it will be two weeks since their last double dual meet. Verona, ranked No. 3 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, enters the conference meet with their only dual loss to No. 4-ranked Middleton. Verona will compete in the conference diving meet on Friday, Oct. 28, in Middleton, and the rest of the Big Eight meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Richard Vogel Natatorium at Beloit Memorial High School.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO