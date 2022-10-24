Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jewels Helping Hands, I-90 homeless campers react to emergency operations center
SPOKANE, Wash. — City and county leaders say rising crime and dropping temperatures have made clearing the I-90 homeless encampment an urgent priority. They believe it can be done by November 15 this year. "We are going to solve this issue not in a year, not in eight months,...
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
‘An embarrassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp
Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
KHQ Right Now
Leaders from City of Spokane and Spokane County activate emergency order for Camp Hope
Leaders with the City of Spokane and Spokane County held a press conference on Thursday to discuss an emergency order for Camp Hope. City spokesman Brian Coddington released a statement on the move, calling it "a demonstration of the united regional commitment to improving the situation for everyone."
Post Falls teenager could spend 10 years in prison for dealing fentanyl pills at school
POST FALLS, Idaho — On June 2, 2022, police and paramedics raced to Post Falls High School. They found a student in the school's weight room unconscious and barely breathing, showing signs of an opioid overdose. That student was revived after two doses of Narcan and police determined the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley teenager stabbed on Centennial Trail
The Spokane County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a person who stabbed a Spokane Valley teenager. Right now, that teen is in the hospital in critical condition.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bodycam footage sheds light on deadly Police shooting in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – New bodycam footage released Thursday by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shed some light on what led up to a police shooting that left a man dead in January. Police shot and killed 23-year-old Peterson Kamo as he was holding his two-year-old daughter and a knife...
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
Police are investigating after East Valley High School student allegedly assaulted a staff member
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are investigating after a student at East Valley High School allegedly assaulted a staff member Wednesday morning. East Valley School District superintendent Brian Talbott told KREM 2 the school staff member is being evaluated following the altercation. Police are investigating the alleged...
Is Spokane LGBT friendly?
Are people in Spokane open and welcoming to gay or LGBT people?
Spokane Police release body footage in shooting of man holding knife to child
SPOKANE, Wash. — Body camera footage from January 24 of this year shows officers arriving at a home in Spokane about a call of a domestic dispute, and a man holding a knife to a child. By the end, the child was safe, and the man was dead. When police arrived, the woman identified as Peterson Kamo’s mother yelled that...
KHQ Right Now
City Council approves payment in $4 million settlement with family of man killed by police
The Spokane City Council on Monday approved payment to the family of a man killed by police in 2019. The family had settled its lawsuit against the city for $4 million last month.
KHQ Right Now
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
KREM
Spokane Valley police investigating stabbing off E. Indiana, juvenile in critical condition
The juvenile was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening wounds. Deputies continue investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
Woman stabbed at Coeur d’Alene hotel, suspect arrested
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a Coeur d’Alene motel is now in custody. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said she was stabbed by a man at the Lake Drive Motel. Police say the man...
Trick or Treat: Here are some Halloween events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's time to get in the Halloween spirit!. Halloween is a holiday celebrated in the United States and other countries worldwide, such as Asia, Oceania, Europe and other countries in North America. The holiday takes place on Oct. 31, and this year it falls on Monday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Patriot Front grafitti found across Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d’Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court. Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and...
Chronicle
Man Drops ID Info After Allegedly Trying to Rob Washington Bank
A Spokane man was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham — and he led police right to him. Mark D. Gotcher, 65, was charged with attempted first-degree robbery after allegedly walking into the bank Friday around 10:30 a.m. and saying, "This is a bank robbery," Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Oct. 24.
Comments / 0