Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze
Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it's huge.
How East Lansing got its ‘hamster cage’ parking lot
Do you know the history of East Lansing's "hamster cage" parking garage?
Rivals run from East Lansing to Ann Arbor to honor MSU student who died of cancer
Just a day away from the rivalry matchup on Saturday between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, a team of ROTC cadets from both universities came together Friday to run 64 miles and honor an MSU student who passed to cancer.
Meet Easton, the playful mountain cur dog!
He's a friendly, well-behaved little guy with an adorable nubby tail who should do well with gentle kids and another easy-going senior dog and possibly a dog-savvy cat.
Flint retailer gears up for rivalry week
Regardless of who you're rooting for, one store has everything you're looking for.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
WLNS
Jackson's House of Taco set to close after 43 years
Jackson's House of Taco set to close after 43 years.
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
‘The Split Mitt’ has gear for MSU and U of M fans
Regardless of who you're rooting for, one store has everything you're looking for.
Lansing play tells a young Black expecting mother’s story
What are you supposed to do when you wake up one morning to find your husband gone and your bank account empty?
Here’s how Mel Tucker is preparing MSU for the trip to Ann Arbor
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When Mel Tucker walks into Michigan Stadium on Saturday, it will be the first time he’s coached in a game at the Big House when it’s 100,000-strong since 2003. Back in 2020, the only fans staring back at him were the cardboard cutouts, and he can’t wait because in his […]
Michigan State Police prepare for hectic rivalry game day
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Ahead of the Michigan State vs University of Michigan game, police are vowing to keep things safe for fans. With more than 112,000 people in the stadium and even more around town, police will be busy all day long. That includes several Michigan State Troopers who will be on hand […]
WLNS
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
After tough injury, Xavier Henderson is ready to ball against U of M
Having Henderson back for Saturday's showdown underneath the lights at the big house will certainly help the Spartans' defense be more in sync.
Phishing hack at Michigan Medicine exposed patient health info
Michigan Medicine says four employees were fooled by the phishing scheme.
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
From odd jobs to MSU, Kendell Brooks’ journey has prepared him for the moment
Brooks talks his background, coming to MSU, and more.
MSU, U-M mark achievements in tech field
Researchers on Michigan State University's campus have a new way of collaborating with colleagues worldwide
WLNS
Home heating costs to rise by hundreds of dollars | Morning in America
Home heating costs are soaring as fuel supplies tighten across the world. The Department of Energy is estimating costs to increase this winter.
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
