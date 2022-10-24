LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland politicians will make a last-ditch attempt Thursday to break a political impasse triggered by Brexit that has stopped the formation of a functioning government in Belfast. If they fail, the U.K. government says it will call a new election for Northern Ireland on Friday. Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly met to try to elect a speaker — the first step toward restoring a power-sharing government that has been on ice since a May election. The main British unionist body, the Democratic Unionist Party, said it would veto the move as part of its protest over post-Brexit customs checks. “We do not believe that sufficient progress has been made to addressing the issues of concern to the people that we represent,” party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said. If no executive is in place by early Friday, there will be an election, which could break the political deadlock but would definitely bring more uncertainty.

