Shiba Inu Price Predicted to Crash 50% While This New Crypto’s Price Could 10x Before 2023
Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the crypto space but while it has struggled to make any gains in 2022, crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade is expected to make significant gains – and secured almost $2 million in just three days after its presale went live.
Ethereum Leads Crypto Rebound, ETH Price Heads For $1,500
The crypto market is finally showing relief after days in consolidation mode; Ethereum is leading the market with significant profit on lower timeframes. The second crypto by market capitalization is reclaiming its position as a market leader. The last time ETH’s price displayed this price action was in September before “The Merge.”
Is Bitcoin Rise Above $20k Sustainable? Here’s What On-Chain Data Says
Bitcoin is now back above the $20k mark after observing some sharp uptrend over the past day, but is this pump sustainable? Here’s what on-chain data has to say about it. Bitcoin All Exchanges Netflows Remain Muted Following The Price Rise. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
Why Crypto Market Fear Mirrors Lull In Volatility
Data shows the crypto market fear has been mirroring the volatility in the market recently, as the latest burst in the price of Bitcoin has improved investor sentiment. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Escapes Out Of “Extreme Fear” Zone. The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that...
Bitcoin Faces Key Decision Above $20,700, Will Price Rally To $21,500?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $21,500. BTC faces a major decision test to trend higher above $21,000 after the price broke out of its downtrend descending triangle price movement. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
Polkadot On A Bullish Run, Is This Price Level The New Target?
Polkadot price has registered a bullish revival on their 24-hour chart. Over the past day, DOT logged double-digit gains. In the past week, the altcoin has lost close to 3% of its market value. The major market movers have turned optimistic today, and most altcoins have followed suit. The technical...
ETH Breaches $1,500 Level As Ethereum Adds Over $20 Billion To Its Market Cap
Ethereum (ETH), regarded by the crypto community as the “king of altcoins,” is finally being talked about in a positive way after being the recipient of negative criticisms as it failed to capitalize on its loudly-hyped “merge” update. After all, following the bullish momentum that propelled...
DeFi Analyst Predicts $2.00 Per Token For Both Uniglo.io And Ripple In 2023
Recent predictions from industry experts and analysts have helped pour new confidence into the crypto market. They think that GLO and XRP will enjoy strong growth over the next year and could hit price points of $2.00 per token in 2023. This is incredibly bullish for both these tokens and the wider crypto space.
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $20,000 and might start a fresh increase. Bitcoin is holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
Ethereum Price Registers Gains, Is This A Rebound?
Ethereum price has moved up on its chart over the last 24 hours. The altcoin witnessed a 4% growth in the same time frame. This has pushed the price of the altcoin closer to the immediate resistance. Once the Ethereum price moves above the closest resistance level, the bulls could...
Smooth Love Potion Price Predicted to Near Zero by 2023 – New Gaming Crypto Coins Better Investment
Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion continues to lose value but new crypto gaming project Calvaria is taking the market by storm. Both the AXS token and Smooth Love Potion are down more than 95% from their all-time highs following a number of setbacks including the Ronin Bridge hack – which saw more than $600 million stolen from the ecosystem – the ongoing crypto bear market and a rapidly falling player base.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies With Over 10% Gains; Will Price Finally Hit $0.1?
DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $0.1. DOGE faces a major test to trend higher above $0.1 after the price broke out of its long-range price movement. DOGE’s price remains strong above the 50 Exponential Moving...
Here’s What’s Keeping Ethereum From Taking Bitcoin’s Shine, ETH Claims $1,500
Ethereum is finally coming back to life after a long period of consolidation and leading the current bullish momentum in the crypto top 10 by market cap. The slow price action might be boring for most market participants, but an expert believes ETH underwent a critical stage to create a lasting bottom.
Why EOS Downward Trajectory In Last 30 Days May Not Hurt Its Coin
Since its all-time high on August 22, EOS has been steadily declining. The crypto market had crashed from March to June, but has since recovered. The market crisis has a lingering impact on modern investing. Coingecko reports that the token’s value has increased by 0.2% in the last 24 hours....
Bitcoin Fails To Break $21,000, Is Uptober Still In Play?
October has been a historically bullish month for Bitcoin but with the slow start to the month which proceeded into the last week of the month, it is understandable why a deviation from the norm was expected. However, this sentiment was quickly erased as the crypto market had taken a positive turn on Tuesday. By the close of the trading day on Wednesday, BTC’s price had surpassed $20,000. But what does the rejection at $21,000 say?
Top 5 Crypto Presales To Invest In For 2022
There are currently thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market and it can prove to be quite a chore trying to figure out which one is best to invest in. However, there are always those that shine through due to their offerings and reach that has made them inevitable successes in the crypto market. This time around, catching a presale early is a good way to make good gains in the market.
We Show How Uniglo.io Fits Within Uniswap And Aave As Ethereum Ecosystem Protocols
Uniglo.io is a novel asset-backed social currency that shows promise for cryptocurrency traders. Built on Ethereum to take advantage of its market leadership, the Uniglo.io project is interwoven within the giant’s smart contracts ecosystem alongside Uniswap (UNI) and Aave (AAVE). Uniglo.io (GLO) Uniglo.io has a multi-asset-backed treasury that protects...
This Bitcoin On-chain Retest Can Change Market’s Course, Here’s How
Bitcoin new address momentum is approaching a retest that could change the course of the crypto’s price, if history is anything to go by. Monthly MA Of Bitcoin New Addresses Is Currently Retesting The Yearly MA. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, new address momentum is currently...
3 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites 2022 Betbeard
The best bitcoin gambling is Betbeard, because of its wide slot game selection, huge bonuses, low minimum deposit requirements, and bespoke customer service. Betbeard offers progressive jackpots, crypto games, and instant deposits and withdrawals. The site accepts bitcoin deposits as well as fiat currency deposits. Other features include video poker, live dealer games, and reload bonus in the form of free spins for every deposit.
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token
Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
