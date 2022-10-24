Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
Igloo Season is Coming Soon to Cedar Rapids Restaurants
Dining on a patio during an Iowa winter isn't usually an ideal situation... unless you've got your very own igloo!. Earlier this week, LP Street Food in Cedar Rapids announced the return of their heated patio igloos. Their igloo season will officially kick off Friday, November 11th and run through March 7th of 2023.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
The Most Delicious Way You Can Help Iowa Veterans
Breakfast food is something you can eat at any point during the day. How many times have you said, "let's have breakfast for dinner?" My fiance and I love breakfast food so much that we're actually serving various breakfast foods for dinner at our wedding. You can combine your favorite breakfast food while supporting local Iowa veterans with the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight Pancake Breakfast.
Cedar Rapids Haunted House Has Your Favorite Price, FREE
*The featured image is not the haunted house in this story*. As we near the start of Halloween weekend, haunted houses will be in full force all over Eastern Iowa. You can check out this guide for any haunted houses you may want to stop by and visit before November 1st comes. There is a lot of work that goes into creating a haunted house and each location is hoping to give patrons the best Halloween experience possible.
Farm Feature: Sometimes The Farm Life Sucks You Back In
When Trish Cook and her husband went to go live on the farm in 1994, Trish wasn’t very involved. She was working off the farm while her husband was very involved in its operation. Over the last 28 years, that all changed as Trish transitioned to become more hands-on in the operation and is now the President-Elect for Iowa Pork Producers Association.
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Brain & Courtlin Reveal Their Final Listener Lunch Spot of 2022
Yesterday, Brain and I wrapped up our final October Listener Lunch at Chrome Horse Saloon in Cedar Rapids. Although we're sad to say goodbye, we're also excited to announce what restaurant we'll be eating at in November. November is the last month of the year that we do Listener Lunch, so we're going out on a high note! The next five Tuesdays, we will be eating at...
Canceled Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Take Off Next Week
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight program takes veterans from right here in Iowa to Washington D.C. It allows them to be honored for their service and see monuments and other important sights in our nation's capital. All in the span of a single day. It is an amazing program that gives these wonderful men and women the attention and honor they deserve. Back on October 18th, honor flight #45 was all set to depart when the event had to be canceled due to mechanical issues on the plane. The flight now has a new departure date.
Check Out the Adorable New ‘Catio’ at an Iowa City Animal Shelter
Some Iowa kitties are enjoying some fresh air and sunshine! The Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center has just completed work on a patio for their cats!. Earlier this summer, the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation made a big announcement! The Iowa City nonprofit revealed in their July newsletter that they would be starting construction on a "catio." The newsletter reads:
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Cringy Interview of Iowa Native Elijah Wood Goes Viral AGAIN
An interview from nearly two decades ago featuring an Iowa favorite actor is resurfacing. Thanks to Tik Tok it's getting a bit of a musical remix. Wood was in New York City at the time and the rest of the cast was in Berlin. So, someone thought it would be a great idea to try to make the Cedar Rapids native think he was stuck in possibly the worst interview of all time. This created the perfect setup for a hilarious (and INCREDIBLY cringy) prank.
Savage Eastern Iowa Murderer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Killing
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
Will Voters In Jones County Check the Box for Funding EMS Service?
This November 8, residents in some parts of Iowa will not just be voting for our next governor, senators, congressional candidates, judges, and more, they will be voting for more funding for their public safety. "Public Measure A" will be on Jones County ballots this fall. In addition to voting...
Parker McCollum Returns to the Corridor This Winter
After a Cedar Rapids show in the summer of 2021, burgeoning superstar Parker McCollum is on his way back to eastern Iowa this winter. McCollum first came to the area for a July 2021 concert at the McGrath Amphitheatre in downtown Cedar Rapids. This winter, he'll be playing at a much larger venue.
Freedom Festival Announces 2023 Button Design Contest
At the heart of the annual Cedar Rapids, Freedom Festival is the commemorative button. It means not only access to many of the great events they put on but often becomes a keepsake afterward. It certainly becomes a huge marketing reminder to everyone across the community. Festival organizers have announced that it could be your design displayed on the button next year.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash
A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (Kind of) Apologizes to the Media
You know those moments in life when you ask "How could it get any worse?" And then life proceeds to somehow get worse?. That's the 2022 Iowa football season in a nutshell. After a 54-10 throttling at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday, the Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stepped to the podium to answer any questions the media had following the game.
Former UNI Wide Receiver Signs Contract with Chicago Bears
Without a doubt, Daurice Fountain is one of the greatest wide receivers to come out of the Northern Iowa football program. He's now getting another chance to prove that he belongs in the NFL. As shared by Head Coach Matt Eberflus, Fountain is signing a contract with the Chicago Bears....
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0