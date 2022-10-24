Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
ESPN
Pac-12 commissioner says fans 'not in favor' of USC, UCLA move
SAN FRANCISCO -- USC's and UCLA's upcoming move to the Big Ten has not been popular with their supporters, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Both USC and UCLA will become full members of the Big Ten in 2024 after an offseason move that changed the structure of college sports.
Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA
As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
Oregon’s resurgence may benefit one team more than any and it’s not Georgia
Oregon’s climb back into the Top 10 is good news for Georgia, but another rival could benefit even more from the Duck’s strength: USC football. A season-opening beatdown at the hands of Georgia set the Oregon Ducks back in 2022. They’ve spent the last six games taking steps forward after that big step back.
ocsportszone.com
Eight boys basketball teams featured in 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado
Three Orange County boys basketball teams are among the eight teams in the 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado High School Dec. 5-10, said tournament director and El Dorado Coach Ryan Mounce. “We feel we have eight very solid teams with each team playing four games of competition,”...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LPGA’s LA Open moves to Palos Verdes in 2023, with Los Angeles events now held one month apart
The DIO Implant LA Open is moving to Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles in 2023, the LPGA and Outlyr have announced. The event will be played March 30-April 2 and feature a field of 144 players and a purse of $1.75 million, up $250,000 from this year. The...
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
foxla.com
Bass, Caruso in final stretch of heated LA mayoral campaign
The election for the next Mayor of Los Angeles is just weeks away. Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are on the final stretch of the campaign trail.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
theoldmotor.com
Arroyo Seco Parkway: Grandfather of the Los Angeles Freeways
The Arroyo Seco Parkway in Los Angeles originated as the Pasadena Freeway and is a modernized and extended version of the later roadway. It is considered to be the forerunner of the rest of California’s freeway system constructed after it opened in 1940. The Arroyo Seco was initially designated as US Route 66 and later changed to CA-110.
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
Comments / 0