247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season

USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Pac-12 commissioner says fans 'not in favor' of USC, UCLA move

SAN FRANCISCO -- USC's and UCLA's upcoming move to the Big Ten has not been popular with their supporters, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Both USC and UCLA will become full members of the Big Ten in 2024 after an offseason move that changed the structure of college sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA

As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
247Sports

Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
BELLFLOWER, CA
carvemag.com

Hammer-time At The Wedge

A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen

Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
ALTADENA, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
theoldmotor.com

Arroyo Seco Parkway: Grandfather of the Los Angeles Freeways

The Arroyo Seco Parkway in Los Angeles originated as the Pasadena Freeway and is a modernized and extended version of the later roadway. It is considered to be the forerunner of the rest of California’s freeway system constructed after it opened in 1940. The Arroyo Seco was initially designated as US Route 66 and later changed to CA-110.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA

