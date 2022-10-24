Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
klif.com
Fort Worth Officer Fired For Domestic Violence
(WBAP/KLIF) — An arrest for domestic violence has led to the firing of a North Texas police officer. Fort Worth police officer Victor Rucker was arrested in June for a domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty. The victim in that incident was Rucker’s wife, 35-year-old Lucy...
klif.com
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
klif.com
Mansfield ISD Board Member Facing Domestic Assault Charge
MANSFIELD (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Mansfield ISD Board Secretary is facing an assault bodily injury family violence charge after being arrested last week. Mansfield Police said officers took Bianca Benavides Anderson into custody while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. last Saturday.
klif.com
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
klif.com
DFW Hospitals to Observe Moment of Silence in Wake of Methodist Killings
IRVING (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council will observe one minute of silence on Wednesday, October 26, from 12:00 noon to 12:01 p.m. in honor of the two employees, 45-year-old Jacqueline “Jackie” Pokuaa, and 63-year-old Katie “Annette” Flowers, killed at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday.
klif.com
Carrollton Police say Goodbye to Fallen Officer
CARROLLTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Carrollton Police Department is saying goodbye this week to the first officer in the Department’s history to be killed on duty. Officer Steve Nothem was killed when he was hit inside his patrol car while working a DWI investigation earlier this month. Visitation for...
klif.com
Cowtown Winery Inviting North Texans to See Haunted Side of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Cowtown Winery in the Fort Worth Stockyards is inviting brave North Texans to take their ghost tour ahead of Halloween. Josh Hamilton is the restaurant’s general manager and says one of the most haunted locations is Miss Molly’s Hotel in the heart of the district.
klif.com
Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition
(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
klif.com
Prop-A: Dallas County Voters Could Help Transform Dallas
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas voters are being asked to approve a ballott issue that, if passed, would lead to a monumental transformation of the city. Proposition A asks voter to raise the hotel occupancy tax for tourists by 2%. Monies generated would go toward demolishing and rebuilding the Dallas convention center, renovations at fair park and more.
klif.com
Election Officials Push Early Voting Through Nov. 4th
(WBAP/KLIF) — With the first week of early voting coming to an end, election officials across North Texas are encouraging residents to get out and vote. Tarrant County Election Administrator Heider Garcia offers some advice on when to vote and how to avoid longer lines. Get out and vote sooner than later in case an unforeseen circumstance arises that prevents you from visiting the polls. The other piece of advice is to take advantage of early voting on Saturday and Sunday, as polling station lines tend to be less congested.
klif.com
Dallas City Council Vote to Target Panhandling
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An upcoming vote by Dallas City Council today will make it illegal to stand or walk on medians; an accompanying measure would give the Dallas City Marshal’s office the authority to enforce that law. The law is aimed at cutting down on panhandling in the...
klif.com
$1-Billion Luxury Community Coming to Arlington
(WBAP/KLIF) — The next phase of Arlington’s $4-billion entertainment district project is underway. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis held shovels, Wednesday, in the groundbreaking ceremony for “One Rangers Way”, a planned 43,000 square food luxury residential community to be built adjacent to Globe Life Field. Ross says the $1-billion project will be state-of-the-art.
klif.com
H-E-B Announces Plans for Alliance Location
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex, H-E-B announced plans this week to open H-E-B Alliance at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The store, which sits on the northern edge of Fort Worth, joins two Central Market locations, which...
