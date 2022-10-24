Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Casino Royale
Trying to say something new about a James Bond film kind of feels like describing a new color of wrapping paper that covers the same product that’s been adjusted or tweaked just a little to make it appear new and exciting. After so many Bond movies that have been released over the years, another new face was brought into the spotlight, with Daniel Craig acting as the main spy that everyone recognizes.
Movie Review: Fright Night
In the history of reboots, there are some that stay true to the original and manage to retell the story in a useful and entertaining manner, and then there are those that one can’t be too certain of since they tend to stick close to the story, but update it in ways that are kind of less than effective.
Movie Review: Slaughterhouse Rulez
When a movie goes from being cringe-worthy to ridiculous to so utterly ridiculous that it’s actually entertaining, the transition is kind of exhausting. It’s also kind of interesting since it indicates that the writing process might have started out slow but became more intriguing the moment someone introduced an idea that others found so off the wall that it needed to be included.
Documentary Review: Hell of a Cruise
Tens of millions book a cruise every year, it would appear, and even after the events of 2020, these numbers haven’t gone down despite the very real nightmare that many people had to live through when the virus hit. While there were a few ships affected, the story of the Diamond Princess is what dominates this documentary since the grueling process that people had to go through just to get off the ship and then return home sounds like a headache that no one would want to go through again.
The Descent Horror Series
Released in 2005, The Descent was similar to the more familiar horror series The Hills Have Eyes in the way of the main characters’ fight for survival against humanoid creatures. While The Hills Have Eyes was initially released in 1977, with remakes made not long after The Descent itself, The Descent has an earlier release date than a shocking number of horror movies that some may compare. Overall, The Descent was a unique horror movie at its time and separated itself from the big hitters released before it and was inspirational for those released after it. Below, we’ve detailed The Descent horror series of films, the possibility for a third release, issues with the film and its relation to other films at its time of release, and more information related to the horror series.
Watch: Giant inflatable duck breaks free of moorings, escapes Maine harbor
A giant inflatable duck that made its return to a Maine harbor this week broke free from its moorings and is now on the move.
5 Reasons Superheroes are Hypocrites
It might appear that we’re getting down on heroes lately, but with the call for a little more realism that comes from time to time, it’s necessary to put the superheroes, and even the villains, under the microscope at times. The villains are kind of simple, they’re out to cause as much havoc as possible, meaning that there’s no need to talk about how they’re in the wrong and how they might need to be put in check.
Why Is 2013’s “Evil Dead” a Classic Horror Remake?
Whether the directors and producers like it or not, every remake nowadays faces criticism from the audience and the critics. The reason behind this disapproval is the remake of a few bad movies that have tainted images of every remake. A remake like Evil Dead (2013) doesn’t only honor the original The Evil Dead (1981) beautifully, but it also creates a terrific new piece of horror cinema. So it will not be wrong to say that Evil Dead is a perfect remake of a classic horror movie.
Andor: Narkina 5-Recap
How many get the feeling that the earliest days of the Rebellion were kind of half-baked and not at all unified? It would appear that one hand doesn’t know what the other is doing, and everyone is more or less confused about what needs to happen. As for Cassian Andor, he’s a little preoccupied with trying to learn the rules of his new surroundings, being that he has to listen and pay attention to those that hold his life in their hands, so to speak.
Scorpions are among the spookiest of God’s little creatures
Forget bears or coyotes or panthers or pythons, the scariest creatures in Florida’s woods, to me, are scorpions. Even among the nightmarish family of arachnids, scorpions stand out for their terrifying combat appearance with the claws and coiled tails, primed to pop food and foes with a dose of venom. If they grew to the size of German Shepherds, I’m not sure other life on this planet would endure. ...
Top 10 Recently Released Movies to Add to Your Watch List
From Top Gun, which became the talk of the town due to its next-level hyper-realistic aviation combat scenes, to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which managed to capture the concept of the Multiverse, there are a lot of movies to add to your watch list. However, do not worry! After...
Top 7 Interesting Scenes from the 2020’s “Unhinged”
Ever had a bad day go from bad to worse? In today’s world, we’ve somehow accepted road rages as a norm. Many drivers agree to have expressed frustration and aggression while driving. But what happens when you’re stuck in a road rage that doesn’t seem to end?
Meet the Cast of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil”
One of the greatest mysteries in the world centers around the concept of good and evil. Are people innately good and become corrupted by evil? Or are we all created evil, find morality, and somehow are pulled toward good? Because there’s no doubt, we all have a dark side and a propensity for evil.
James Cameron Takes A Shot At DC and Marvel For How They Treat Their Characters
Another filmmaker takes a shot at superhero movies, but this time, it’s James Cameron. Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, and Francis Ford Coppola are some of the most iconic directors who haven’t had pleasant things to say about the genre, with the Goodfellas director notably stating that superheroes weren’t cinema.
The 84 Year Journey of King Kong
King Kong – the giant ape who is the main character in the film series of the same name. He first appeared in the 1933 film King Kong and has since appeared in various sequels and spin-offs. King Kong is typically portrayed as a giant gorilla or ape, who is incredibly strong and intelligent. He is often depicted as being aggressive and violent but is also sometimes shown to be gentle and caring. King Kong is one of the most iconic movie monsters of all time and has been featured in various forms of media over the years.
“The School for Good and Evil”: A Character’s Hair Color Angered Fans
Netflix recently released The School for Good and Evil, an adaptation of the popular young adult book series of the same name. Written by American author Soman Chainani, the first novel. The film – which featured a star-studded cast that included Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and...
Marvel Studios Releases The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special Trailer
A Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special? Talk about a great idea that nobody asked for until the news came to light. Marvel Studios has been doing live-action holiday specials recently, with Werewolves By Night being touted as a Halloween success. Now, the Guardians are returning to the small screen to cheer up Peter, who still has the blues due to Gamora dying in Avengers: Infinity Wars. With Kraglin realizing that Christmas is upon us, Drax and Mantis travel to Earth to find Quill the perfect Christmas gift. That happens to be ’80s icon Kevin Bacon, and the two attempt to kidnap the actor and bring him back to Quill. Of course, Kevin Bacon won’t simply allow kidnapping on his watch, so madness ensues.
