Texas State

Friday morning top stories: Texas DPS director refuses calls to resign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD became the first district in the U.S. to implement the Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. Fans receive at-home drug disposal kits which safely destroy unused prescription medicine. Details here: Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids...
LUBBOCK, TX
Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man, married and a father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, he now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up...
WISCONSIN STATE

