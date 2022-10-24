Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants
Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday. He had looked at the district’s financial situation, he said, and there are ample reserves that could pay salaries for those assistants. “I can’t imagine anyone...
wglt.org
Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire
The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
nprillinois.org
‘Why not in Springfield?’ Black Chamber leader opens innovation hub for minority entrepreneurs
Dominic Watson can describe his latest community initiative as executive director of The Springfield Project with just one word: access. Watson, who also serves as president of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce, has long envisioned an innovation hub meant to foster minority entrepreneurs. Next month, that vision is finally coming to fruition when Community Access Project (CAP) 1908 is fully up and running in downtown Springfield.
25newsnow.com
Attorney General candidate DeVore joins local GOP to oppose SAFE-T-Act
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Area Republicans expressed their opposition Thursday night to the SAFE-T-Act, approved by the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The McLean County GOP hosted a forum at Bloomington’s Freedom Baptist Church featuring candidates including Attorney General hopeful Tom...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/27/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A member of the Illinois State Merit Board has asked an appeals court to override a judge’s decision to allow Attorney General Kwame Raoul to dismiss a lawsuit against a former board employee accused of fraud costing taxpayers more than $500,000. A Sangamon County judge earlier this year granted Raoul’s request, although the lawsuit seeks to recover money allegedly stolen through bogus overtime & worker’s compensation claims made by former ISP Merit Board employee Jenny Thornley. While facing criminal charges for the overtime fraud, Thornley worked for Governor Pritzker’s 2018 campaign.
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
wmay.com
Springfield Casino Proposal Stalled In Committee For Now
A City Council resolution urging Illinois lawmakers to grant Springfield a casino license is on hold, amid concerns about the impact that could have on local bars and restaurants that rely on video gaming to boost their bottom line. Mayor Jim Langfelder has said he wants any casino to emphasize...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Central Illinois Proud
Surge of EVs fuels need for more charging
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Mclean County continues to be a leader in the transition to electric vehicles in central Illinois, but with the increase in green vehicles comes a shift in other industries. With more EVs hitting the streets, finding a place to charge them becomes another issue, especially...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Former Mayor Paul Osborne and DPD Chief Shane Brandel on Byers & Co
October 27, 2022 – Former mayor Paul Osborne and current Decatur Police Department Chief Shane Brandel joined Byers & Co to discuss the dash and body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting incident and the exemplary officer training happening locally. Listen to the podcast now.
wmay.com
Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
tspr.org
Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield
A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
WAND TV
North School in Jacksonville's water main fixed, classes to resume Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - North School closed on Thursday due to a water main break. According to a release from the school, the water main was repaired as of 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. North School plans to return to normal operation on Friday.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
wdbr.com
Jackpot? Nope.
Most aldermen seem inclined to protect local businesses by sitting out any casino sweepstakes in the near future. But after the ongoing Wyndham Hotel discussions and now this, Ald. Ralph Hanauer is frustrated. “it just seems like we don’t have an overall plan on this whole downtown or whatever,” he...
