(WBAP/KLIF) — With the first week of early voting coming to an end, election officials across North Texas are encouraging residents to get out and vote. Tarrant County Election Administrator Heider Garcia offers some advice on when to vote and how to avoid longer lines. Get out and vote sooner than later in case an unforeseen circumstance arises that prevents you from visiting the polls. The other piece of advice is to take advantage of early voting on Saturday and Sunday, as polling station lines tend to be less congested.

1 HOUR AGO