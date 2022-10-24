Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Murray/Smiley town hall will be broadcast across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Washington State Association of Broadcasters (WSAB) is partnering with KIRO-TV in Seattle to distribute the U.S. Senate Town Hall on Sunday, October, 30, at 5 p.m. The Town Hall between incumbent Senator Patty Murray, and her challenger Tiffany Smiley, will be broadcast to a statewide TV and...
nbcrightnow.com
Fentanyl distributor sentenced to 14 years for trafficking in Idaho, Eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old man from Cusick was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. The 23-year-old, Antoinne James Holmes, pleaded guilty on April...
nbcrightnow.com
Arkansas motorcyclist engulfed in 'fireball' after state police shock him with Taser
Arkansas motorcyclist engulfed in 'fireball' after state police shock him with Taser. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was hospitalized and is expected to recover. No officers involved will be investigated or placed on leave, state police said.
nbcrightnow.com
Commerce: 3 T's key to small business success in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- A new Washington State Department of Commerce report finds that 3 T's: time, trust, and technology, are key to ensuring small businesses in Washington have the right mix of technical assistance and financial resources to thrive. "When small businesses are successful, they build prosperity for our entire state-they...
nbcrightnow.com
Fact checking Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley political ads
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The midterm elections are on the horizon and during election season political ads work to make one politician look better than their opponents. While the Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley debate happened on October 23rd, the different ads being broadcasted for each candidate continue to reach for voters' attention on both sides.
nbcrightnow.com
Whitman College VP appointed to Washington pardons board
(The Center Square) — Malawian immigrant and Whitman College vice president Kazi Joshua has been appointed to the Washington Clemency and Pardons Board. “I am grateful to the Governor's office and I feel humbled by the responsibility to serve on the board and the people of Washington State,” Joshua said in a statement. “It is my hope that I can serve with integrity, compassion and fairness, and that I play some small role in the work of community restoration.”
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon national guard Captain wins national award
Washington D.C.- Captain Taylor Frye of the Oregon Army National Guard, was awarded the General MacArthur Leadership Award on Oct. 26th in Washington D.C.. He was one of 28 members of the Army to receive the prestigious award. General Randy A. George gave a statement to all the recipients saying,...
nbcrightnow.com
Fact Checking Ads: Kim Schrier and Matt Larkin
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Political ads are always working to sway viewers to vote for one candidate in a race. Ads often run against opponents to show the viewer why they may not want to vote for an opponent and are required to list sources as a part of the ad to show where they got the information.
nbcrightnow.com
Wall Street 'pandemic boom' ends, sending impact to New York's state budget
(The Center Square) – Wall Street continues to make money, but a report released Tuesday by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s found that the “pandemic boom” investment firms have enjoyed for the last couple of years is officially over. How big was Wall Street's boom...
Comments / 0