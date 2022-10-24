Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shelby Valley steamrolls past Bath County
Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 62-6 win over Bath County on Friday night. Running back Jayden Newsome ran for 156 yards and two scores as the Wildcats moved to 7-2 and won their fifth straight game. Receiver...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tug Valley rolls past Westside
While Tug Valley’s defense was wreaking havoc on the Westside offense, the Panthers were moving the football ease en route to a 49-14 win over the Renegades at Bob Brewer Field on Friday night. Backup quarterback Jaxon Nenni-Mills passed for 188 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers improved...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Late TD run, PAT help Eagles escape Cougars
Johnson Central running back Zack McCoart scored on a short touchdown run with just 37 seconds remaining, and placekicker Sawyer Crum booted the game-winning PAT as the Golden Eagles slipped past Letcher Central, 35-34, in a district showdown at Jim Matney Field on Friday night. McCoart ran for 193 yards...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Paintsville falls at Raceland
Paintsville battled Raceland throughout the opening half before the Rams pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Tigers, 38-14, in the district game played at Rams Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback AJ James passed for 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one each to Conner Fugate and...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Burchett named East first team, all state
Prestonsburg senior soccer standout Anna Burchett, who finished her career as the state’s leading scorer, has been chosen to the East first team, all state squad. She finished with 79 goals in her final season and assisted on 28 other goals. Burchett was the only area player named to either squad.
whopam.com
Lady Colonels Fight till the End
It was the most favorable draw the Lady Colonels could have received. Open with the worst of the three district winners, face a team you are extremely familiar with in the semifinals, and do not have to face that generally regarded best team in the region until the final. All...
Yardbarker
John Calipari’s search for coal miner who attended Kentucky game goes viral
John Calipari’s search for a coal miner who attended a Kentucky scrimmage went viral and has a good ending. On Saturday, Kentucky held a Blue-White scrimmage game in Pikeville, Ky. They used the annual scrimmage as an opportunity to raise money for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. A photo...
14news.com
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
14news.com
Lane of 41N to be closed Thursday in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - HMP&L will have the far right lane closed to traffic on Highway 41 Northbound, from the area north of Circle K to Stratman Road. It will be Thursday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say crews will be clearing brush for utility work.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
Road closure for Pratt Paper’s equipment delayed
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson city officials say the delivery of a very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper plant under construction on the Kentucky 425 Bypass has been delayed. Officials say once delivered to the Henderson County Riverport, the move of the equipment to the Pratt site will disrupt traffic flow on […]
wevv.com
Equipment and vehicles available at upcoming Surplus Auction in Owensboro
Local government officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they'll be holding a Surplus Auction soon. The Daviess County Fiscal Court will be hosting the Surplus Auction in Owensboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. The auction will be held behind the Daviess County Operations Center, which is located at...
wevv.com
Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December
A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater. Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.
wevv.com
Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'
Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
wevv.com
Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are providing an update on a crash that happened Monday morning. As previously reported, officials with the Owensboro Police Department said that the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road was shut down after a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. Police now tell us...
wevv.com
Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital
A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
Large equipment transport in Henderson Co. delayed to next week
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson government officials say the delivery of a very, very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper project has been delayed. Officials say the traffic flow disruptions that are expected when the equipment is moved from the HC Riverport to the plant site off Kentucky 425 will likely occur […]
hot96.com
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
Comments / 0