El Paso, TX

KTSM

Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Renting In Texas: Trendy Neighborhoods In El Paso, San Antonio

Renting is at its highest level in half a century, with over 43 million households currently living in rentals. Although renting was previously considered an alternative brought on solely by circumstances, one-third of this decade’s renters now say that it’s a matter of choice. So, which zip codes to renters prefer???
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation

A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard

To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
thecwtc.com

'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Halloween fun at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night. Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Learn The Science Of Ghost Hunting With Ghosts 915 In El Paso

If you love the thrill of a ghost tour, then you won’t want to miss the science behind modern ghost hunting during a Paranormal Investigation Nerd Night with Ghost915. Ghost hunter enthusiasts are invited to join the Paso Del Norte Paranormal Society, Ghosts915, and Insights for a spooky night learning the science behind the tools of the trade, and the history of local hauntings, followed by a ghost investigation.
EL PASO, TX
kisselpaso.com

Dia de los Muertos, Halloween Parades Kick Off El Paso Holiday Season

We have your tricks and treats and Dia de los Muertos parade deets. El Paso’s parade season gets underway this weekend. The first processions of colorful floats and festive walking groups will take over downtown for the Dia de los Muertos celebration, followed by the frightfully fun Halloween Parade on Monday.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Free Holiday Movies returns to the Plaza Theatre this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Free Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre will be returning this year on Nov. 17 through Dec. 18. The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival is teaming up with El Paso Live to bring back the Free Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre, sponsored by GECU. This year’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

East El Paso home scene of federal investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
EL PASO, TX
